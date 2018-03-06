‘Show Me your Neighbour & I will tell You who You Are’- Sujimoto takes Everyone by Surprise

A strategic alliance with the right people is fundamental to the success of any business. This is why Nigeria’s most creative and innovative luxury real estate company, Sujimoto Construction, held a glamorous private briefing and viewing of its latest project, the GiulianoBySujimoto, located in Africa’s most expensive neighborhood- Banana Island in Ikoyi, Lagos. The exclusive briefing, which was strictly by invitation, and had in attendance a carefully selected group of the top Luxury Real Estate Brokers and Agents in Lagos.

Speaking at the briefing, MD/CEO Sijibomi “Suji” Ogundele described how the project was born out of a passion for excellence and how it stands in line with the philosophy of the Sujimoto standard. “Any building without automation shouldn’t be themed luxury”, he said.

He highlighted some mesmerizing features and top-of-the-line facilities including, a fully automated smart building, two kitchens from the Kohler and Schmidts; both German and French brands, private elevators for each apartment, private automated garage that packs 3 cars each, the finest sanitary wares by ZahaHadid’s limited-edition Vitae from Porcelanosa.

The MD re-emphasized that ‘‘the maids and the drivers will not have to share a BQ and surprise the homeowner with a baby, so that’s why the project has provided two maids’ quarters for each unit”

Following the difficulties Sujimoto encountered with the LorenzoBySujimoto project, which was introduced in late 2015, Mr. Ogundele expressed his gratitude to the almighty God and also to real estate industry leaders and Nigerians as a whole, for the overwhelming support the company received during her trying times. That is why it was important to host the top influencers and brokers of the real estate industry to a private briefing, partly as a gesture of appreciation for their support.

In attendance was an agent who had received a 30 million naira commission for introducing a customer; the excitement in her eyes was indescribable.The almost-sold-out project which has been kept a secret was finally revealed, leaving everyone in attendance stunned at the vision, creativity and beauty of this masterfully crafted architecture.

According to Mr Ogundele, “From December 16, 2017 when we lay the first Ground slab, to February 2, 2018 when we completed the sixth and final floor slab for the building, it took us just two-and-half months—a feat that has never been done by any other indigenous construction company in Nigeria!”

Luxury found a new home in Banana Island because GuilianoBySujimoto brings Exclusivity, Location and Quality together in one space. The excited and fascinated Brokers and Top Agents were treated to an evening of Don Perignon champagne and classy finger foods, offering them a taste of the Sujimoto hospitality.