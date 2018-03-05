BellaNaija

Pepsodent kicks off 2018 World Oral Health Day in Partnership with Nigerian Dental Association & Federal Ministry of Health

L-R: Ogechukwu Anozie, Brand Manager, Pepsodent; Toluwaleke Salu, Category Manager, Oral Care, Unilever; Dr. Bode Ijarogbe, President, Nigerian Dental Association; Bunmi Adeniba, Marketing Director, Unilever; Dr. Bola Alonge, Director/Head of Dentistry, Federal Ministry of Health at the Pepsodent World Oral Health Day Press Conference in Lagos

In demonstration of its social mission to promote oral hygiene among Nigerians, Unilever Nigeria Plc., the makers of the leading toothpaste brand, Pepsodent, kicked off the celebration of the 2018 World Oral Health Day (WOHD) with a press conference on Friday, March 2nd, 2018 at Protea Hotel, GRA, Ikeja Lagos.

In partnership with the Nigerian Dental Association (NDA) and the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), Unilever officially announced its plans to address oral health issues, especially tooth decay, which is the most widespread disease in the world and affects both children and adults. 

Speaking on the activities for the year themed ‘Say Ahh: Think Mouth, Think Health’, the marketing director, Unilever Ghana Nigeria, Bunmi Adeniba said, “This year, we will be focusing on creating awareness against tooth decay, currently the most widespread, chronic disease in the world, that affects 3 out of 5 children, and almost all adults. Tooth decay can be prevented and avoided through good oral hygiene practices, and increased support and funding for prevention, detection and treatment programs.”

“From inception till date, Pepsodent has reached a total of 3.5 million children with its Brush Day and Night Schools Program. In 2018, we intend to directly reach 1.5 million school children with our products and educational materials. This year we’ll also be enlisting Nigerian youths as oral health advocates, who will take the message of good oral health to their communities. Our vision and commitment are to improve the oral health of 10 million Nigerian children by 2020 through the Pepsodent Brush Day & Night Schools Programme,” she concluded.

The World Oral Health Day (WOHD) is an international day set aside yearly to celebrate the benefits of a healthy mouth, promote worldwide awareness of the issues around oral health, and reiterate the importance of good oral hygiene.

 “It is a pleasure to partner with Unilever Nigeria Plc., who has over the years made the World Oral Health Day a success with their immense support. In 2018, we aim to get everyone to recognize the impact oral health has on overall health, and to help inspire a change in their oral care habits said Dr. Bode Ijarogbe, President of the Nigerian Dental Association.

The Federal Ministry of Health, represented by Dr. Bola Alonge, Director/Head of Dentistry commended the initiative, saying that the partnership between the Federal Ministry of Health and Unilever will help deliver optimal oral health care in the country. 

