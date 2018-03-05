BN Red Carpet Fab: 90th Annual Academy Awards Vanity Fair After-Party | #Oscars

After the ceremony for the annual Academy Awards, the best of the best in Hollywood spend the night at several after-parties with the most popular being the Vanity Fair party.
The Vanity Fair Oscar Party was hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
See all the fab red carpet looks below.
360 Style
Up Close & Fab
Black Excellence
Coupled Up
Colour Burst
Nude is the New Black
Leg Work
Red Carpet Ready
Dapper Gents
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil | John Shearer | J. Merritt |
thats Juliette Lewis wearing a suit and not Greta Gerwig
So all of Hollywood came out for this party.
PSA : MJB is the star of the red carpet for me, she has stayed consistent and look amazing all through this award season.
And to the ladies that wore their Oscar dress to this event, shame on you! (Looking at you Leslie Mann)
Lupita’s outfit is very predictable she seems to love those low cut outfits
Everyone’s hair and makeup is amazing. Especially, Zendaya’s. I would like Kendall’s dress if it was longer and more elegant. I also like Danai’s dress, it would look bomb with an Afro (like the one Viola has) I wish I could afford it *sigh*