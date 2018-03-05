BellaNaija

BN Red Carpet Fab: 90th Annual Academy Awards Vanity Fair After-Party | #Oscars

05.03.2018 at By 5 Comments

After the ceremony for the annual Academy Awards, the best of the best in Hollywood spend the night at several after-parties with the most popular being the Vanity Fair party.

The Vanity Fair Oscar Party was hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

See all the fab red carpet looks below.

360 Style

Lupita Nyong’o

Kendall Jenner

Rita Ora

Up Close & Fab

Danai Gurira

Ciara

Janelle Monae

Kerry Washington

Angela Bassett

Naomi Campbell

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tiffany Haddish

Ava DuVernay

Gabrielle Union

Jasmine Tookes

Kat Graham

Zendaya

Black Excellence 

Mary J. Blige

Halle Berry

Shonda Rhimes

Zoe Kravitz

Joan Smalls

Lisa Bonet

Serayah

Andra Day

Betty Gabriel

Janet Mock

Jessica Williams

Regina Hall

Coupled Up

Russell Wilson (L) and singer Ciara

Anthony Anderson (L) and Alvina Stewart

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara

Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant

Miley Cyrus (L) and Liam Hemsworth

James Corden (L) and Julia Carey

Rebecca King-Crews (L) and Terry Crews

Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor

Colour Burst

Mindy Kaling

Allison Janney

Bebe Rexha

Caitlyn Jenner

Emily Ratajkowski

Emma Roberts

Emma Stone

Emmanuelle Chriqui

Gal Gadot

Halsey

Heidi Klum

Isla Fisher

Jenna Dewan Tatum

Leslie Mann

Lily Aldridge

Marisa Tomei

Michelle Monaghan

Monica Lewinsky

Olivia Munn

Paris Jackson

Patricia Clarkson

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Salma Hayek

Sarah Paulson

Taylor Hill

Nude is the New Black

Alessandra Ambrosio

Ashley Tisdale

Emily Blunt

Hailey Baldwin

Kate Bosworth

Kathryn Hahn

Margot Robbie

Nina Dobrev

Olivia Wilde

Sarah Hyland

Sienna Miller

Leg Work

Adriana Lima

Amy Adams

Ashley Graham

Catt Sadler

Hailee Steinfeld

Jackie Cruz

Nina Agdal

Red Carpet Ready

Abigail Spencer

Amanda Seyfried

Amber Valleta

Charli XCX

Elizabeth Banks

Ellen Pompeo

Ellie Goulding

Emma Watson

Greta Gerwig

Julianne Hough

Juliette Lewis

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Upton

Michelle Rodriguez

Miley Cyrus

Minnie Driver

Molly Sims

Padma Lakshmi

Radhika Jones

Rashida Jones

Sarah Silverman

Sofia Vergara

Zooey Deschanel

Dapper Gents

Chadwick Boseman

Winston Duke

Donald Glover

P. Diddy

Wiz Khalifa

Russell Wilson

Tyler Perry

Marlon Wayans

French Montana

Jordan Peele

Jared Leto

Darren Criss

Adam Levine

Adrien Brody

Ansel Elgort

Calvin Harris

Charlie Puth

Dan Bucatinsky

Dennis Haysbert

G-Eazy

Jon Hamm

Liam Hemsworth

Mark Ronson

Matt Bomer

Michael Keaton

RuPaul

Shameik Moore

Spike Lee

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil | John Shearer | J. Merritt |

5 Comments on BN Red Carpet Fab: 90th Annual Academy Awards Vanity Fair After-Party | #Oscars
  • Tolu March 5, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    thats Juliette Lewis wearing a suit and not Greta Gerwig

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • BlueEyed March 5, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    So all of Hollywood came out for this party.
    PSA : MJB is the star of the red carpet for me, she has stayed consistent and look amazing all through this award season.
    And to the ladies that wore their Oscar dress to this event, shame on you! (Looking at you Leslie Mann)

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Pat March 5, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    Lupita’s outfit is very predictable she seems to love those low cut outfits

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Tamilore March 6, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Everyone’s hair and makeup is amazing. Especially, Zendaya’s. I would like Kendall’s dress if it was longer and more elegant. I also like Danai’s dress, it would look bomb with an Afro (like the one Viola has) I wish I could afford it *sigh*

    Love this! 1 Reply
