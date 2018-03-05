Champagne + Polo! 🎉🍾 Eku Edewor, OC Ukeje, Ozzy Agu at the Lagos International Polo Tournament

All roads led to the Lagos Polo Club in Ikoyi during the last two weekends for the Lagos International Polo Tournament! Once again the Lagos Polo Club successfully partnered with the trendy champagne Veuve Clicquot, which created an exceptional space combining polo games, fashion, fun and champagne! Guests invited to the lounge enjoyed chilled flutes of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label and Veuve Clicquot Rich, as well as sweets from Harrods and nibbles from the Chef Fregz.

Some of the guests in attendance included: Eku Edewor, OC Ukeje, Udoka Oyeka, Ozzy Agu, Mimi Onalaja, Noble Igwe, DJ Obi, Veronika Odeka and more.

See below some exclusive pictures from the event.

Sponsored Content