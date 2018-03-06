BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Join Tope Alabi, Pastor Taiwo & Nomthi Odukoya at Discovery for Women Rally themed ‘A Rare Gift’ | Sunday, March 11th

06.03.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Discovery for Women RallyThe Discover for Women Rally; a bi-annual empowerment meeting for women returns this Sunday, March 11th, with her first conference in 2018.

Speaking at the event is Leadership and Relationship Expert, Taiwo Odukoya. His commitment to the growth and empowerment of women is mirrored in various outreaches and publications designed to tackle the day-to-day social issues of women.

Date: Sunday, March 11th, 2018
Time: 2.00 pm prompt
Venue: The Fountain of Life Church, 12 Industrial Estate Road, By Town Planning, Ilupeju, Lagos

Theme: A Rare Gift

Special Music Ministration: Tope Alabi

Hosts: Pastors Taiwo and Nomthi Odukoya.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————–
Sponsored Content

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija