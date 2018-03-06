Join Tope Alabi, Pastor Taiwo & Nomthi Odukoya at Discovery for Women Rally themed ‘A Rare Gift’ | Sunday, March 11th

The Discover for Women Rally; a bi-annual empowerment meeting for women returns this Sunday, March 11th, with her first conference in 2018.

Speaking at the event is Leadership and Relationship Expert, Taiwo Odukoya. His commitment to the growth and empowerment of women is mirrored in various outreaches and publications designed to tackle the day-to-day social issues of women.

Date: Sunday, March 11th, 2018

Time: 2.00 pm prompt

Venue: The Fountain of Life Church, 12 Industrial Estate Road, By Town Planning, Ilupeju, Lagos

Theme: A Rare Gift



Special Music Ministration: Tope Alabi



Hosts: Pastors Taiwo and Nomthi Odukoya.

