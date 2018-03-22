SWIFT wants to provide 10,000 Hotspot Zones in Lagos! Get the Red Cheetah App & Start Enjoying Free WiFi

SWIFT Networks, Nigeria’s leading broadband service provider to enterprise and residential customers is partnering with leading global brands to offer free broadband Wi-Fi service in Lagos. This service, Red Cheetah, a new brand under the stable of Swift Networks will start with an initial 10,000 hotspots distributed all over the state, supported by advertising revenues from leading global brands and partners. Red Cheetah is expected to help deepen Nigeria’s broadband penetration and aspiration for universal internet access for greater social equity and inclusion.

“The Red Cheetah service model once more follows in SWIFT’s tradition of demystifying and making technology to work for Nigerians so that they can hook up to the digital world to explore, work and entertain more efficiently,” says Charles Anudu, the entrepreneur behind SWIFT Networks. “We are excited to pioneer this cutting edge service model and will rapidly extend it to more cities in Nigeria and the continent. The security of every user’s access is enhanced by the Red Cheetah App which establishes a distinct and secure Virtual Private Network (VPN) connection to the internet for each device on the platform. I strongly believe that this dogged work of over two years is the ideal model that will empower Nigerians to live their most productive lifestyles in a digital world. I am extra proud that everything about Red Cheetah is Nigerian and shows what we can achieve when we commit to solving the problems of our society taking our context into consideration”.

“Our plan is to roll out an initial 10,000 Red Cheetah hotspots in Lagos which will be the largest Wi-Fi footprint of its kind anywhere in Africa and will cover many verticals including schools, airports, buses, taxis, shopping malls, bars, clubs, restaurants, open markets, hospitals and in fact any place where Nigerians need to research, catch up on work and play. This revolutionary service powered by SWIFT is fast, secure, reliable and supported by legendary sponsor brands with a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility to Nigeria”, enthused Chukwuma Okoye, Chief Operating Officer of SWIFT.

Red Cheetah hotspots went live in Lagos earlier this month at certain locations including MMA-2, Hard Rock Café, Shiro restaurant, Festival Mall, some Tastee Fired Chicken and Bukka Hut outlets, over 200 BRT Buses, Smart Cabs, Eko Hospital, VGC Club, among others. The rollout is ongoing and more locations are being added on a daily basis towards our 10,000 hotspot target in Lagos.

Prospective Red Cheetah users must first download the Red Cheetah app for Android free from the Google Play Store or www.redcheetah.net and complete a mandatory one-time online registration process. Users are allowed to register multiple android devices as every device must be independently registered to access the internet via Red Cheetah. The first Red Cheetah app release is for the Android operating system only while the other operating systems will follow shortly. Users will be expected to view adverts at intervals from the sponsors and partners who make the free service possible.

