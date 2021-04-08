To create Awareness for COVID-19, SWIFT Network Team takes on the #JerusalemaChallenge

The staff of SWIFT Networks, a leading residential and business broadband service provider, took up the trending Jerusalema dance challenge as part of the company’s long-standing tradition of community service to create awareness on Covid-19 and accelerate its eradication.

SWIFT strongly believes that by practicing the recommended compliant measures and getting vaccinated as soon as possible, we all can together put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic to restore growth to our economy and lifestyle.

