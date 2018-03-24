\"\"

BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

It’s take Bae to work day for Davido & Girlfriend Chioma!

24.03.2018 at By 2 Comments

Music star and DMW Boss Davido has declared today, Take your bae to work day!

The Fia crooner said this as he shared a photo of himself and his bae, Chioma in a private jet heading off to Senegal.

So, ladies and gentlemen, don’t forget to take your significant other to work today.

See his post below:

2 Comments on It’s take Bae to work day for Davido & Girlfriend Chioma!
  • Lilo March 24, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    I’m not understanding the chioma girl tho. Always spamming and begging everyone to advertise on her Instagram page. You are a mere gf, not even baby mama so this desperation to milk your 7 mins of fame is one kind sha.

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Jam March 24, 2018 at 3:05 pm

      That’s not her handle. She’s into catering so her handle is THEchefchi. Chefchi (without ‘the’) is an impersonator. Probably a 28 year old man looking to make a quick buck before he’s shut down. Lol.

      Love this! 0
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija