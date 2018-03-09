BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

The Queen! 🙌 Tiwa Savage features Omarion on Remix for Hit Single “Get It Now” | Stream on BN

09.03.2018 at By 12 Comments

The Queen! 🙌 Tiwa Savage features Omarion on Remix for Hit Single "Get It Now" | Stream on BN

Mavin Records First Lady, Tiwa Savage continues to stake her claim as the undisputed Queen of African music as she once again snags a massive collaboration with American singer Omarion.

She features Omarion on the remix for her hit single, Get It Now off the Sugarcane EP.

Stream below:

Download

12 Comments on The Queen! 🙌 Tiwa Savage features Omarion on Remix for Hit Single “Get It Now” | Stream on BN
  • Tsk March 9, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    Undisputed queen of African music” bawo! I can bet Tiwa sent this in about herself. Lmao. This attention seeking no talent lady is not a queen. That’s why she is naked in all her music videos, as if it’s breast music we want to watch. I am neither male nor female so save your feministic and egotistical responses. If she was talented she won’t need all the fakeness really. Africa and mediocrity are really synonymous this days.

    Love this! 17 Reply
    • Pat March 9, 2018 at 10:16 pm

      “I am neither male or female” that had me in stitches.

      Love this! 11
    • Fan March 10, 2018 at 4:01 am

      How many songs have you release? Never appreciate your own. I bet if it was Beyonce or Nikki Manij you will go crazy with the song. What a shame. Go On Tiwa . So proud of you

      Love this! 1
    • 9ja March 10, 2018 at 6:12 am

      You have something against the beautiful human body?

      Love this! 2
  • Tai March 9, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    @Tsk – Hater!

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • SoniaPaloma March 9, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    Was the song a hit that she had to remix it ? Maybe the remix will make it a hit just thought a hit song is normally what is remixed. Wetin i sabi sef. Keep reaching for the stars jare

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Dolly March 9, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    um can we re-phrase or umm choose our words carefully, QUEEN shouldn’t surface anywhere in this post, ijs princess maybe

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Mondela March 9, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    Queen how? Because she did remix with Omarion? Lool see how the caption makes it look like one big achievement. Omarion stopped being relevant ages ago.. Next.

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Lola March 9, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Love this song. So easy breezy… Go Tiwa !

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Ese March 9, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    I agree that this remix is uncalled for..the original is waaaay better and not a hit yet (although it deserves to be)..but Tiwas is like the most successful female musician in Nigeria..she is that good..I don’t know who writes her songs but she is too fire

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Temi March 10, 2018 at 8:52 am

    It’s the bit about the “massive collaboration” that is cracking me up the most. Nigerians we love people from abroad. Even when the Americans are not “massive” in America we act like it is an achievement.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Peyton March 10, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    Undisputed queen? Why can’t she just be a queen and leave it at that. Tomorrow we would have a post about how women uplift women. Tiwa is successful leave it at that. There are other female musicians that are equally successful, stop comparing them and then write an epistle on International Women’s day. And then Omarion?? Lol we need to stop desperately seeking for collaborations with Foreign artistes it does not validate your music. You are good period!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija