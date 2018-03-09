The Queen! 🙌 Tiwa Savage features Omarion on Remix for Hit Single “Get It Now” | Stream on BN

Mavin Records First Lady, Tiwa Savage continues to stake her claim as the undisputed Queen of African music as she once again snags a massive collaboration with American singer Omarion.
She features Omarion on the remix for her hit single, Get It Now off the Sugarcane EP.
Stream below:
Undisputed queen of African music” bawo! I can bet Tiwa sent this in about herself. Lmao. This attention seeking no talent lady is not a queen. That’s why she is naked in all her music videos, as if it’s breast music we want to watch. I am neither male nor female so save your feministic and egotistical responses. If she was talented she won’t need all the fakeness really. Africa and mediocrity are really synonymous this days.
“I am neither male or female” that had me in stitches.
How many songs have you release? Never appreciate your own. I bet if it was Beyonce or Nikki Manij you will go crazy with the song. What a shame. Go On Tiwa . So proud of you
You have something against the beautiful human body?
@Tsk – Hater!
Was the song a hit that she had to remix it ? Maybe the remix will make it a hit just thought a hit song is normally what is remixed. Wetin i sabi sef. Keep reaching for the stars jare
um can we re-phrase or umm choose our words carefully, QUEEN shouldn’t surface anywhere in this post, ijs princess maybe
Queen how? Because she did remix with Omarion? Lool see how the caption makes it look like one big achievement. Omarion stopped being relevant ages ago.. Next.
Love this song. So easy breezy… Go Tiwa !
I agree that this remix is uncalled for..the original is waaaay better and not a hit yet (although it deserves to be)..but Tiwas is like the most successful female musician in Nigeria..she is that good..I don’t know who writes her songs but she is too fire
It’s the bit about the “massive collaboration” that is cracking me up the most. Nigerians we love people from abroad. Even when the Americans are not “massive” in America we act like it is an achievement.
Undisputed queen? Why can’t she just be a queen and leave it at that. Tomorrow we would have a post about how women uplift women. Tiwa is successful leave it at that. There are other female musicians that are equally successful, stop comparing them and then write an epistle on International Women’s day. And then Omarion?? Lol we need to stop desperately seeking for collaborations with Foreign artistes it does not validate your music. You are good period!