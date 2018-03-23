“A man stands now where my baby used to be” – Toyin Adewale’s sweet Birthday Message to son Mayorkun

Today is pop star Mayorkun‘s birthday and his mother, veteran Nollywood actress Toyin Adewale shared her excitement on her Instagram page with a lovely message.

She expressed happiness at how much he has grown in a short space of time, also stressing how much of a blessing he has been to her.

She wrote;

A man stands now where my baby used to be and the sight of him all grown up moves me

My son has become a wiser and stronger man all to the glory of God

I know by looking at him God has blessed me in ways that years ago I never would have believed

He is an adult to the world and that is how he should be but in my heart and soul he will always be my little boy😆

THANK YOU JESUS 🙏🙏

THANK YOU OLUWAMAYOWA 💚

THANK YOU WORLD 👋👋

I LOVE YOU SO MUCH SON💕💕💕

AND WISH YOU A VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY

LONGLIFE & MORE BLESSINGS IJMN

Photo Credit: @officialtoyinadewale