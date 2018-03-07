BellaNaija

Uche Pedro to Speak on Digital Media at GTCrea8 Convention for Undergraduates Tomorrow, March 8th

Are you an undergraduate with a passion for anything from creative writing to making music, fashion design, technology and more? If yes, then you don’t want to miss out on the GTCrea8 Convention for Undergraduates.

Holding on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the University of Lagos, Akoka, the GTCrea8 Convention will bring together talented and passionate undergraduates across universities in Nigeria to connect with their peers and role models.

The event will feature a series of Masterclasses facilitated by captains of industry who will share practical knowledge on how to build a successful business career out of your passion.

Uche Pedro, founder of BellaNaija will be facilitating a master class focusing on Digital Media.

The Masterclass and Facilitators also include:  

  • The Business of Creative Writing – Lola Shoneyin, author of The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives.
  • Technology – Lyin Aboyeji, Co-founder and Managing Director of Flutterwave.
  • Makeup Artistry – Anita Adetoye, Creative Director of Anita Brows.
  • Fashion Design – Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Renowned Fashion Entrepreneur and Founder of Eponymous Design Label.

To participate, register for FREE at gtcrea8.com/convention2018

