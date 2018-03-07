Expose your Beauty Business or Service at The Beauty Souk by Eventful | March 17th & 18th

Does your business offer beauty products or services? Don’t miss out on the opportunity to exhibit to a growing community of beauty enthusiasts, increase sales, and publicity for your business at the Beauty Souk.

Our discounted stalls are selling out fast so book your discounted stall NOW! Limited stalls available.

Check out our Instagram for more information.

Date: Saturday, March 17th & Sunday, March 18th, 2018.

Time: 10.00 am – 8.00 pm daily.

Venue: Harbour Point, 4 Wilmot Point Road, off Ahmadu Bello Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

For Enquiries: 09096982112, 08034829961.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Sponsored Content