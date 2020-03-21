Hello Beauty Lovers, The Beauty Souk by Eventful has been Postponed

We regret to announce that following further consultation with our sponsors, Polaris Bank, we have had to take the very difficult and most painful decision to postpone the Beauty Souk 4.0 in view of recent developments regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

No matter how far ahead we had prepared and the precautions we planned to take, the health and safety of our Souk Community must remain our paramount concern and it appears that gathering of crowds at this time is inimical to this.

We remain committed to providing a platform for entrepreneurs to engage their target market and for beauty consumers and enthusiasts to find the products and services they need and will announce a new date for the Souk as soon as possible.

