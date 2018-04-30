Red Media, LSF|PR win at SABRE Awards 2018 | Full List

The winners list for the SABRE Awards 2018 has been released.

The SABRE Award showcases the best work produced by public relations firms to demonstrate that PR can develop brand-building ideas, creative content, and strategic reputation management programs that impact the bottom line.

Nigerian-owned brand Red Media emerged winner in the Diamond SABRE Awards for Excellence in Public Relations in the C-Suite for its “Don’t Just Think; Do” campaign with lipton.

It also received a Certificate of Excellence in the Gold SABRE Awards for PR Campaigns for the same campaign, alongside another Nigerian-owned brand LSF|PR which got the honour for the “Philips Through Your Life” with Philips.

The winners will receive trophies during an awards ceremony in Gaborone, Botswana, on May 10, 2018. The gala dinner is part of the African Public Relations Association’s annual conference.

See full list of winners below:

PLATINUM SABRE AWARD FOR BEST IN SHOW (the winner of the Platinum SABRE will be announced at the awards ceremony)

FINALISTS:

•Innovation Prize for Africa 2017 – African Innovation Foundation with Djembe

Communications—African Innovation Foundation with Djembe Communications

•Jameson Connects—Jameson Irish Whiskey with Brands we Love Agency

•Life Uncensored—Pfizer

•Rouge New Era Sessions—Rouge with Instinctif Partners

•Siemens AirDrop—Siemens South Africa Atmosphere Communications together with

the King James Group Companies (King James the Second, King James Digital and

King James Digital Media)

THE DIAMOND SABRE AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE IN PUBLIC RELATIONS IN THE C-SUITE

THE SABRE AWARD FOR SUPERIOR ACHIEVEMENT IN BRAND-BUILDING



WINNER:

Don’t Just Think; Do—Lipton with Red Media Africa

CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE:

Sage Summit Tour – Africa & Middle East 2017—Sage (Africa & Middle East region) with Idea Engineers

There is More Behind The Star—Heineken with Red Media Africa

THE SABRE AWARD FOR SUPERIOR ACHIEVEMENT IN REPUTATION MANAGEMENT



WINNER:

Superior Achievement in Reputation Management-Instinctif Partners—Bryte Insurance Company Ltd with Instinctif Partners

THE SABRE AWARD FOR SUPERIOR ACHIEVEMENT IN RESEARCH AND PLANNING



WINNER:

Brands in Motion—WE Communications

THE SABRE AWARD FOR SUPERIOR ACHIEVEMENT IN MEASUREMENT AND EVALUATION



WINNER:

Reputation Research to Take the IoDSA’s Reputation to the Next Level—Institute of Directors Southern Africa with Reputation Matters

GOLD SABRE AWARDS FOR PUBLIC RELATIONS CAMPAIGNS

GEOGRAPHIC CATEGORIES

NORTHERN AFRICA

WINNER:

Social Engagement inwi with PR Media

CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE:

Create Leads—Akwa Immobilier with PR Media

The Re-Opening of the Iconic Sheraton Cairo Hotel & Casino—Sheraton Cairo Hotel & Casino (Marriott International)

WESTERN AFRICA



WINNER:

Jameson Connects—Jameson Irish Whiskey with Brands we Love Agency

CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE:

Don’t Just Think; Do—Lipton with Red Media Africa

Philips Through Your Life—Philips with LSF|PR

EASTERN AFRICA



WINNER:

THE RED CARD CAMPAIGN—THE NATIONAL INTEGRITY ALLIANCE with IN HOUSE WORK BY CHAPTER ONE AND TRANSPARENCY INTERNATIONAL

CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE:

Genghis Capital Business Continuity—Genghis Capital Limited with P&L Consulting Limited

NESCAFÉ ‘INTERNATIONAL COFFEE DAY’ CELEBRATION IN KENYA—NESTLÉ EQUATORIAL AFRICA REGION with Engage Burson-Marsteller, Kenya

Nyoa Ki Pro Na Gillette (Shave Like A Pro Using Gillette)—Hill+Knowlton Strategies Kenya

‘SPORTPESA ALLSTARS’—SPORTPESA with Engage Burson-Marsteller, Kenya

CENTRAL AFRICA



CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE:

ONE MILLION NDAMBA—ICON FOR GUINNESS CAMEROON SA with ICONProd Burson-Marsteller

SOUTHERN AFRICA



WINNER:

Rouge New Era Sessions—Rouge with Instinctif Partners

CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE:

E! Africa How Do I Look? South Africa—NBC Universal with Clockwork Media

Getting Arty in Cape Town with The Powerpuff Girls—Turner’s Cartoon Network Africa with Burson-Marsteller Africa

Huawei Mate 10 Pro Series Launch—Huawei with Hill+Knowlton Stratgies

Sage Summit Tour – Africa & Middle East 2017—Sage (Africa & Middle East region) with Idea Engineers

PRACTICE AREA CATEGORIES

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS MARKETING



WINNER:

MasterCard’s MasterPass QR – Kenya Launch. A Hands-On Approach to Technology—MasterCard SSA with FleishmanHillard South Africa

CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE:

Brands in Motion—WE Communications

Breaking New Ground in the Media, One Storey at a Time—Abland with Burson-Marsteller Africa

CAUSE-RELATED MARKETING



WINNER:

Siemens AirDrop—Siemens South Africa with Atmosphere Communications together with the King James Group Companies (King James the Second, King James Digital and King James Digital Media)

CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE:

Be a Buddy and Not a Bully with CN Buddy Network—Turner’s Cartoon Network Africa with Burson-Marsteller Africa

CORPORATE IMAGE



WINNER:

Rouge New Era Sessions—Rouge with Instinctif Partners

CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE:

Reputation Research to take the IoDSA’s Reputation to the Next Level—Institute of Directors Southern Africa with Reputation Matters

SABRE Award Entry From Instinctif Partners—Bryte Insurance Company Ltd with Instinctif Partners

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



WINNER:

JSE Investment Challenge 2017—The Johannesburg Stock Exchange with Hill+Knowlton Strategies South Africa

CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE:

Airtel Touching Lives Season 3—Airtel with CMC Connect Burson-Marsteller

Shield iDiski Campaign—Unilever with Edelman South Africa

CRISIS/ISSUES MANAGEMENT



WINNER:

Boko Haram Media War: An Encounter with the Spymaster—Yushau A. Shuaib, Author with Image Merchants Promotion Limited

DIGITAL CAMPAIGN



WINNER:

Life Uncensored—Pfizer

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS



WINNER:

Sage Budget Speech 2017—Sage (Africa & Middle East region) with Idea Engineers

INTEGRATED MARKETING



WINNER:

LUX #WeAreMore—Unilever with Edelman South Africa

CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE:

Vaseline Men—Unilever with Edelman South Africa

MARKETING TO CONSUMERS (NEW PRODUCT)



WINNER:

PAUL South Africa: Celebrating Five Generations of French Art de Vivre—PAUL South Africa with FleishmanHillard South Africa

CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE:

FOLLOW THE SWIFT—MARTELL COGNAC with BRANDS WE LOVE AGENCY

HP Sprocket Launch—HP South Africa with Edelman South Africa

MARKETING TO CONSUMERS (EXISTING PRODUCT)



WINNER:

AXE Find Your Magic—Unilever with Edelman South Africa

CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE:

Cartoon Network Introduces Africa’s Very Own Powerpuff Girl—Turner’s Cartoon Network Africa with Burson-Marsteller Africa

MEDIA RELATIONS



WINNER:

Innovation Prize for Africa 2017 – African Innovation Foundation with Djembe Communications—African Innovation Foundation with Djembe Communications

CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE:

CCCC: Restoring a Construction Industry Giant’s Reputation—China Communications Construction Company with Brainchild Burson-Marsteller

Create the Debate on IT Security—Kaspersky Lab with PR Media

The Great Data Escape: The NetApp Escape Room Media Challenge—NetApp with Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Healthy Heart Africa – Pima Pressure—Astra Zeneca with Newmark Group Limited

PUBLIC AFFAIRS/GOVERNMENT RELATIONS



WINNER:

THE RED CARD CAMPAIGN—THE NATIONAL INTEGRITY ALLIANCE with IN HOUSE WORK BY CHAPTER ONE AND TRANSPARENCY INTERNATIONAL

PUBLIC EDUCATION



WINNER:

Prison Decongestion: Tackling the Plight of Awaiting Trial Inmates (ATI)—Nigerian Prison Service with Image Merchants Promotion Limited

CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE:

Demonstrating Global Experience – EQUIP—EQUIP with Burson-Marsteller Africa

SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN



WINNER:

KFC Black Fried Day—KFC

CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE:

Dulux Colour of the Year 2018—Dulux South Africa with FleishmanHillard South Africa

KFC Soundbite—KFC

SPECIAL EVENT/SPONSORSHIP



WINNER:

Doggy Day with Guinness World Records & dotsure.co.za—dotsure.co.za with Clockwork Media

CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE:

Dove Day—Unilever with Edelman South Africa

Tour de France—Dimension Data with WE Communications

ASSOCIATIONS



WINNER:

Reputation Research to Take the IoDSA’s Reputation to the Next Level—Institute of Directors Southern Africa with Reputation Matters

CONSUMER PRODUCTS/SERVICES



WINNER:

Nimue 12 Week Challenge #NoMakeUpBride—Nimue

FASHION AND BEAUTY



WINNER:

Nyoa Ki Pro Na Gillette (Shave Like A Pro Using Gillette)—Hill+Knowlton Strategies Kenya

CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE:

Cosmetics Smartstore Launch—Yan & One with PR Media

FINANCIAL AND PROFESSIONAL SERVICES



WINNER:

SABRE Award Entry From Instinctif Partners—Bryte Insurance Company Ltd with Instinctif Partners

FOOD AND BEVERAGE



WINNER:

There is More Behind The Star- Heineken with Red Media Africa

CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE:

FOLLOW THE SWIFT—MARTELL COGNAC with BRANDS WE LOVE AGENCY

HEALTHCARE



WINNER:

Life Uncensored—Pfizer

MEDIA, ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT



WINNER:

Cartoon Network Introduces Africa’s Very Own Powerpuff Girl—Turner’s Cartoon Network Africa with Burson-Marsteller Africa

CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE:

Be a Buddy and not a Bully with CN Buddy Network—Turner’s Cartoon Network Africa with Burson-Marsteller Africa

E! Africa The Search—NBC Universal with Clockwork Media

NOT FOR PROFIT/CHARITIES



CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE:

HEART TOUR—ICONPROD BURSON-MARTELLER

PUBLIC SECTOR/GOVERNMENT



WINNER:

Free Trade Zone Regulatory Issue—Nigerdock with CMC Connect Burson-Marsteller

CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE:

Prison Decongestion: Tackling the Plight of Awaiting Trial Inmates (ATI)—Nigerian Prison Service with Image Merchants Promotion Limited

TECHNOLOGY



WINNER:

Emotion Tracking & Driver Behaviour Research—Shell South Africa with Edelman South Africa

TRAVEL AND LEISURE



CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE:

Create Leads—Akwa Immobilier with PR Media