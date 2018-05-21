Over 100 students trafficked to Libya from Idogbo Secondary School – Edo State Government

The Edo State Government has lamented the trafficking of secondary school students out from the state and the country and into Libya, The Cable reports.
The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Solomon Okoduwa, made the revelation on Sunday.
Idogbo Secondary School in particular, he said, has become a “harvesting ground” for traffickers.
Over 100 students have been trafficked from the school, he said, adding that the government will step up its campaign against the traffickers.
He also urged the students to stay aware and not be lured by people promising them a better life in Europe. He said:
Government will step up its campaign against trafficking…the state task force against human trafficking will be on the trail of the human traffickers.
Henceforth, report anyone who tells you to travel to Europe. They are simply taking you through Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea and you may eventually end up in Libya.
The number of students that have been trafficked from your school in this short period is overwhelming. The truth is that many of them might have been imprisoned there or facing one challenge or the other.
Taking the route of Sahara Desert and other illegal routes is hellish. Many died of hunger, many were drowned in the Mediterranean Sea in search of greener pastures. Worst still, the families of those people that died on their journey were made to pay for the travel expenses, when unknown to them their loved ones have gone to the great beyond.
If anyone tells you to travel abroad through Libya, tell him or her capital ‘NO’. If you must travel for any reason, travel the right way.
PLEASE, LET NOT MISTER GOVERNOR BOTHERS WITH NONSENSE…
WHERE WERE THE PARENTS OF THESE STUDENTS..
RUBBISH AND NONSENSE.
@Temi Tope, you might be shocked to learn that it might even be the parents pushing them to go…
There is this lady who I know to be a house help. She left the north to work in Lagos. She supports her son who she had out of wedlock at home. recently her dad and being the first born the onus of taking care of her mom who is hypertensive fell on her. She recently had to change jobs and included selling of pap & beancake to boost her income. I thought aloud that honestly if this lady was from a certain part of the country her next thought would be to go to Europe, whether she has requisite skills or not.