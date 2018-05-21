Africa Communications Week Begins Globally Today! Lagos Edition will hold on Thursday, May 24th

The Africa Communications Week has announced the 2nd edition to hold from the 21st – 25th of May 2018 across cities in Africa and other parts of the world. Once again, The Boutique Brand Communication Company (The BBCCompany) continues its role as the Lagos partner with IE Business School as the knowledge partner. The Lagos event will hold on the 24th of May at The Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island.

Date: Monday, May 21st- Friday, May 25th, 2018.

Africa Communications week is an annual global campaign open to all communication professionals. Supported by the World Communication Forum Association, the ACW is a weeklong series of events simultaneously taking place in several countries across Africa and the world.

This year’s edition is themed – Economic Integration in Africa: Opportunities for Communications. According to ACW co-founder, Eniola Harrison, narratives surrounding Africa, impact on the socio-economic development of the continent. Africa focused communicators must therefore be strategic about shaping a narrative that is so vital to the transformation of the continent.

Speakers for the Lagos event include: SSA to the President on Industry, Trade & Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; Chief Transformation Officer at MTN, Bayo Adekanmbi; ‎Executive Head Marketing & Communication at Stanbic IBTC, Nkiru Olumide-Ojo and Associate Professor at IE University Spain, Nicolas Randall who will also facilitate a masterclass later in the evening. Click on bit.ly/africacommsweek to register for the Lagos event at no charge.

Principal Consultant at The BBCCompany and ACW Nigeria partner, Tomilayo Aluko revealed that the Lagos edition will have Africa focused communications experts, thought leaders, brand strategists, creatives, PR practitioners from multinationals, agencies and academia coming together to engage and connect.

Follow @AfricaCommsWeek and join the ongoing conversation on social media using the hashtags #AfricaCommsWeek #ACWLagos

