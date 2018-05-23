Bauchi State’s Deputy Governor resigns

The Bauchi State Deputy Governor Nuhu Gidado has resigned from office.
Gidado tendered his letter of resignation to the state governor Mohammed Abubakar on Wednesday, Punch reports.
His decision to resign was as a result of his “waning enthusiasm for the job,” the letter read.
He also appreciated the people of the state and the governor for giving him the opportunity to serve.
Hian, in NAIJA? Hian – est odiegwu. Bella stop posting half news.
Some other people have resigned from their positions in this state. They said the Governor is impossible to work with.
Does he plan to run for political office? If it is too good to be true, it probably is.