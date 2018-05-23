BellaNaija

Bauchi State’s Deputy Governor resigns

23.05.2018

The Bauchi State Deputy Governor Nuhu Gidado has resigned from office.

Gidado tendered his letter of resignation to the state governor Mohammed Abubakar on Wednesday, Punch reports.

His decision to resign was as a result of his “waning enthusiasm for the job,” the letter read.

He also appreciated the people of the state and the governor for giving him the opportunity to serve.

3 Comments
  Fizzy May 24, 2018 at 2:12 am

    Hian, in NAIJA? Hian – est odiegwu. Bella stop posting half news.

    10 Reply
    Anon May 24, 2018 at 11:54 am

      Some other people have resigned from their positions in this state. They said the Governor is impossible to work with.

      4
  Mamamia May 24, 2018 at 8:24 am

    Does he plan to run for political office? If it is too good to be true, it probably is.

    4 Reply
