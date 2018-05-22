Boris Kodjoe, Seyi Shay, 2Baba, Falz spotted at the Unveiling of AFRIMA’s 2018 Timeline in Ghana

The annual All Africa Music Awards is holding in Ghana for the first time.

The unveiling of the event was done yesterday, Monday 21st of May, at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

The event was attended by Boris Kodjoe, Seyi Shay, 2Baba, Falz, KiDi, Richie Mensah, Victoria Lebene, Kuami Eugene, Becca, Efya and more stars.

All Africa Music Awards (also referred to as AFRIMA) is an annual award show. The event was established in 2014 by the International Committee AFRIMA, in collaboration with the African Union (AU) to reward and celebrate musical works, talents and creativity around the African continent while promoting the African cultural heritage.

Nigeria has hosted all event shows since its inception in 2014.

See photos from the unveiling below.

Photo Credit: Instagram – @_midnart | @twinsdntbeg | @kidimusic | @swagofafricanews