Budweiser is so Ready, Are you? Check out the ‘Light Up the FIFA World Cup’ Campaign

The official beer of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Budweiser has launched its new campaign “Light Up the FIFA World Cup” with major highlights of the campaign featuring the largest beer delivery to date and a selection of integrated experiential, digital and social programs happening worldwide.

Featuring the journey of thousands of drones as they carry Budweiser from St, Louis brewery to Lagos with the ultimate goal of delivering a stadium full of fans in Moscow, the commercial highlights the most ambitious beer delivery ever through a variety of creative executions that show how Budweiser is upping the energy levels of fan’s football celebrations worldwide as the official Beer of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Follow the journey on @budweiserng #LightUpTheWorldCup

