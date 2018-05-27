BellaNaija

Buhari hosts Wives of Governors, pledges Support

27.05.2018

President Muhammadu Buhari hosted the wives of all the governors across the 36 Nigerian states, pledging support to their cause.

According to Premium Times, Buhari met the wives in Abuja on Sunday.

He’s pleased with their activities, he said, including their provision of relief materials of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

He added that the federal government will facilitate a partnership between governors’ wives, Central Bank of Nigeria and Federal Ministry of Agriculture towards providing soft loans to assist women and youths. He said:

I am very pleased with your activities, this shows how much you care about this disadvantaged children.

I also appreciate the fact that you are visiting this drug addicts victims by advocating for their healthcare and rehabilitation,

So, I will ask the governors to give you more time and resources so that they can have some relief too because you are doing a good job.

See photos from their meeting below:

Photo Credit: buharisallau

  • jani May 27, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    Buhari told these governors wives to take money from Central Bank. His corruption is worse than Goodluck Jonathan’s.

    Love this! 9 Reply
