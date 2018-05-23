Cartoonists & Poets are #DrawingBlood in Protest of Violence & Killings in Nigeria

The Arts & Civics Table (TACT) in collaboration with the Cartoonists Association of Nigeria (CARTAN) has kicked off a cartoon campaign against the ongoing killings and violence in the country.

The campaign is tagged #DrawingBlood, and it involves cartoonists and poets sharing cartoons and poems condemning the loss of lives in the nation.

The campaign will take place over the next 6 months, and will lead up to the Nigerian Satire Festival in November.

The #DrawingBlood campaign will promote artists and cartoonists utilizing RED as the main colour theme in their work. The campaign will also feature satirical art works in other formats.

Cartoonists and other satirists are encouraged join in this campaign by using the colour RED in their work from today, and by posting their cartoons online and offline using the hashtag #DrawingBlood.

It is our way of saying “We have had enough of bloodshed in Nigeria.”

See some of the posts below:

A society that presumes a norm of violence and celebrates aggression, whether in the subway, on the football field, or in the conduct of its business, cannot help making celebrities of the people who would destroy it. – Lewis H. Lapham#DrawingBlood by Boye Gbenro pic.twitter.com/5MeoMNp75B — TACT Nigeria (@TactNigeria) May 21, 2018

Returning violence for violence multiplies violence, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars – Martin Luther King, JR#DrawingBlood by @alexfalcoch pic.twitter.com/69MPoyYoMV — TACT Nigeria (@TactNigeria) May 20, 2018

Of all tasks of government, the most basic is to protect its citizens against violence – John Foster Dulles#DrawingBlood by @Asukwoeb pic.twitter.com/TqpRdkqbik — TACT Nigeria (@TactNigeria) May 21, 2018

What will is cost to stop these deaths?

A hundred babies full of lead?

A thousand drums of crude or less?

The land is grim, the soil is red!

It seems these lives aren't worth the stress

Until they're gone. Long live the dead. #Poetry by @OUzuazo#DrawingBlood by Michael Olumba pic.twitter.com/qgaHNP49ut — TACT Nigeria (@TactNigeria) May 22, 2018

Mother you said

It's okay to hope and not to hope

And watch hope bring hope to hopeless

Yet it's okay to hope and not to hope.

In the dead of the night they came at cock crow

Father, mother, brother, sister, blooded bladed bodies#DrawingBlood #Poetry by @lordahog pic.twitter.com/US519lYdww — TACT Nigeria (@TactNigeria) May 22, 2018

To replace the old paradigm of war with a new one of waging peace, we must be pioneers who push the boundaries of human understanding. We must be doctors who cure the virus of violence, & artists who will make the world our masterpiece-Paul Chappell#DrawingBlood by @alexfalcoch pic.twitter.com/s4fN4XkRD6 — TACT Nigeria (@TactNigeria) May 22, 2018

Of all tasks of government, the most basic is to protect its citizens against violence – John Foster Dulles#DrawingBlood by Nath Ngerem pic.twitter.com/Y1az2IyAtB — TACT Nigeria (@TactNigeria) May 23, 2018

The liberties of our country, the freedom of our civil constitution, are worth defending against all hazards: And it is our duty to defend them against all attacks – Samuel Adams#DrawingBlood by Moses Osawe pic.twitter.com/UlMz8BpBcR — TACT Nigeria (@TactNigeria) May 14, 2018

Victory at all costs, victory in spite of all terror, victory however long and hard the road may be; for without victory, there is no survival – Winston Churchill#DrawingBlood by Fadi Abou Hassan pic.twitter.com/jWTjCYL451 — TACT Nigeria (@TactNigeria) May 14, 2018

A society that presumes a norm of violence and celebrates aggression, whether in the subway, on the football field, or in the conduct of its business, cannot help making celebrities of the people who would destroy it. – Lewis H. Lapham#DrawingBlood by Atiq Shahid pic.twitter.com/QxrcSWO26A — TACT Nigeria (@TactNigeria) May 20, 2018