BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Cartoonists & Poets are #DrawingBlood in Protest of Violence & Killings in Nigeria

23.05.2018 at By 4 Comments

#DrawingBlood: TACT campaigns against Violence and Killings in Nigeria | BellaNaijaThe Arts & Civics Table (TACT) in collaboration with the Cartoonists Association of Nigeria (CARTAN) has kicked off a cartoon campaign against the ongoing killings and violence in the country.

The campaign is tagged #DrawingBlood, and it involves cartoonists and poets sharing cartoons and poems condemning the loss of lives in the nation.

The campaign will take place over the next 6 months, and will lead up to the Nigerian Satire Festival in November.

The #DrawingBlood campaign will promote artists and cartoonists utilizing RED as the main colour theme in their work. The campaign will also feature satirical art works in other formats.

Cartoonists and other satirists are encouraged join in this campaign by using the colour RED in their work from today, and by posting their cartoons online and offline using the hashtag #DrawingBlood.

It is our way of saying “We have had enough of bloodshed in Nigeria.”

See some of the posts below:

 

4 Comments on Cartoonists & Poets are #DrawingBlood in Protest of Violence & Killings in Nigeria
  • ceetoo May 23, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    wow… wow wow.
    I guess pictures speaks a thousand words indeed

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Mrs chidukane May 23, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    This is very moving.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • NNU Income May 24, 2018 at 3:27 am

    Wow thats amazing

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • zzzzzzzzzzz May 24, 2018 at 10:11 am

    I beg to differ, it is actually the cow that is causing the problems

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija