Cartoonists & Poets are #DrawingBlood in Protest of Violence & Killings in Nigeria

The Arts & Civics Table (TACT) in collaboration with the Cartoonists Association of Nigeria (CARTAN) has kicked off a cartoon campaign against the ongoing killings and violence in the country.
The campaign is tagged #DrawingBlood, and it involves cartoonists and poets sharing cartoons and poems condemning the loss of lives in the nation.
The campaign will take place over the next 6 months, and will lead up to the Nigerian Satire Festival in November.
The #DrawingBlood campaign will promote artists and cartoonists utilizing RED as the main colour theme in their work. The campaign will also feature satirical art works in other formats.
Cartoonists and other satirists are encouraged join in this campaign by using the colour RED in their work from today, and by posting their cartoons online and offline using the hashtag #DrawingBlood.
It is our way of saying “We have had enough of bloodshed in Nigeria.”
See some of the posts below:
A society that presumes a norm of violence and celebrates aggression, whether in the subway, on the football field, or in the conduct of its business, cannot help making celebrities of the people who would destroy it. – Lewis H. Lapham#DrawingBlood by Boye Gbenro pic.twitter.com/5MeoMNp75B
— TACT Nigeria (@TactNigeria) May 21, 2018
Returning violence for violence multiplies violence, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars – Martin Luther King, JR#DrawingBlood by @alexfalcoch pic.twitter.com/69MPoyYoMV
— TACT Nigeria (@TactNigeria) May 20, 2018
Of all tasks of government, the most basic is to protect its citizens against violence – John Foster Dulles#DrawingBlood by @Asukwoeb pic.twitter.com/TqpRdkqbik
— TACT Nigeria (@TactNigeria) May 21, 2018
What will is cost to stop these deaths?
A hundred babies full of lead?
A thousand drums of crude or less?
The land is grim, the soil is red!
It seems these lives aren't worth the stress
Until they're gone. Long live the dead. #Poetry by @OUzuazo#DrawingBlood by Michael Olumba pic.twitter.com/qgaHNP49ut
— TACT Nigeria (@TactNigeria) May 22, 2018
Mother you said
It's okay to hope and not to hope
And watch hope bring hope to hopeless
Yet it's okay to hope and not to hope.
In the dead of the night they came at cock crow
Father, mother, brother, sister, blooded bladed bodies#DrawingBlood #Poetry by @lordahog pic.twitter.com/US519lYdww
— TACT Nigeria (@TactNigeria) May 22, 2018
To replace the old paradigm of war with a new one of waging peace, we must be pioneers who push the boundaries of human understanding. We must be doctors who cure the virus of violence, & artists who will make the world our masterpiece-Paul Chappell#DrawingBlood by @alexfalcoch pic.twitter.com/s4fN4XkRD6
— TACT Nigeria (@TactNigeria) May 22, 2018
Of all tasks of government, the most basic is to protect its citizens against violence – John Foster Dulles#DrawingBlood by Nath Ngerem pic.twitter.com/Y1az2IyAtB
— TACT Nigeria (@TactNigeria) May 23, 2018
The liberties of our country, the freedom of our civil constitution, are worth defending against all hazards: And it is our duty to defend them against all attacks – Samuel Adams#DrawingBlood by Moses Osawe pic.twitter.com/UlMz8BpBcR
— TACT Nigeria (@TactNigeria) May 14, 2018
Victory at all costs, victory in spite of all terror, victory however long and hard the road may be; for without victory, there is no survival – Winston Churchill#DrawingBlood by Fadi Abou Hassan pic.twitter.com/jWTjCYL451
— TACT Nigeria (@TactNigeria) May 14, 2018
Politics with bloodshed is war.#DrawingBlood by @Modestyarts pic.twitter.com/hegxuePDGm
— TACT Nigeria (@TactNigeria) May 15, 2018
A society that presumes a norm of violence and celebrates aggression, whether in the subway, on the football field, or in the conduct of its business, cannot help making celebrities of the people who would destroy it. – Lewis H. Lapham#DrawingBlood by Atiq Shahid pic.twitter.com/QxrcSWO26A
— TACT Nigeria (@TactNigeria) May 20, 2018
#Drawingblood….aftermath of party Congress in Nigeria pic.twitter.com/yS6afvhogW
— Albert Ohams (@ohamsbrush) May 20, 2018
Stop the bloodshed in Nigeria!#DrawingBlood by Nd'Usoro pic.twitter.com/Iuqra8LPTr
— TACT Nigeria (@TactNigeria) May 16, 2018
wow… wow wow.
I guess pictures speaks a thousand words indeed
This is very moving.
Wow thats amazing
I beg to differ, it is actually the cow that is causing the problems