BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Comedian Ebiye apologises for “distasteful joke” about Aramide’s #Headies2018 Win

06.05.2018 at By 18 Comments

Aramide at the 2018 Headies on Saturday won the Best Alternative Song award for her song “Fun Mi Lowo Mi” featuring Sound Sultan and Koker.

Comedian Ebiye shared a photo on his Snapchat, of the singer accepting the award with the caption:

She can’t even believe it, lol she prolly f***ed for the award. #Headies

A screenshot of the comment soon circulated on social media and the comedian was put on blast.

The comedian, on his Instagram, has apologised, terming the comment as a “distasteful joke.” He wrote:

I made a distasteful joke about @aramidemusic last night at the headies. I am embarrassed by my comments and I am profusely sorry. Aramide is a hardworking artist who deserves every recognition she gets by merit. I sincerely apologize and pledge that such will not repeat itself again.
I pledge to control my words in the future as things said and written cannot be taken back. ❤️

See the post below:

Photo Credit: comedianebiye

18 Comments on Comedian Ebiye apologises for “distasteful joke” about Aramide’s #Headies2018 Win
  • Unadite May 6, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    Ebiye, I’m trying to control my fingers right now not to rain curses on you but I can’t. You are an extremely useless being for daring to write such about the artiste or anybody. How dare you? What useless apology is that? Is it enough to clean up the damage you caused.?
    Who the hell do you think you are? Who you be set? What do you do for a living? Such allegation on social media in this time and age?????? Is it easy to make music? Do you even have good taste in music or anything at all? You are the lowest in the group of low lives. No poise at all.

    Love this! 93 Reply
  • Jummy May 6, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    Very uncouth guy. He’s not sorry. He’s just sorry he’s getting mad backlash.

    I’ve never liked him anyway. Always acts like an overgrown baby

    Love this! 66 Reply
  • tunmi May 6, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    I really liked Ebiye and this, this just leaves a sour taste in my mouth

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • Holymolly May 6, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    Stupid apology!!! He needs to have his head checked. He’s truly a lowlife without an atom of class and not fit to have any kind of relationship with a female. And he would organise a show in future and expect people to pay to watch him perform… Smh! I can’t even imagine what he ll do to people if God helps him and he has small money in future. Animal!!!

    Love this! 49 Reply
  • John Matilda May 6, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    His manner of approach was wrong but I’m with ebiye on this matter, how could she have won against adekunle gold and Johnny drille?, headies have been known for rigging.. Mtcheeew

    Love this! 13 Reply
    • Hazel May 6, 2018 at 6:45 pm

      You and the Ebiye are both mad!

      Iranu!

      Love this! 120
    • Ese V May 6, 2018 at 10:30 pm

      You can have your opinion about how other artistes deserved to win. That’s not what Ebiye said. Or implied.
      You’re with Ebiye that she probably f*cked for it? Then sorry, you are as stupid as and despicable as he is.

      Love this! 85
    • Annebot May 7, 2018 at 2:00 pm

      Oi! this is the forum to discuss who should have won, this is where you chastise an individual or in our case a fellow man for falsely slut shaming another human being. If you need to discuss who should have won, forward an email to the Organizers of the headies and FOH ! as for Ebiye calling him Scum is a disservice to actual scum everywhere!

      Love this! 14
  • Rinsola May 6, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    Why would you even put such an allegation out about a married woman?!

    Love this! 31 Reply
    • Ese V May 6, 2018 at 10:33 pm

      Would it have been an ok allegation if she were single? #justAsking

      No need to assess the situation based on whether the woman in question is married or single. Or a mother or a married lady waiting to have children.

      What is bad is bad. Let’s leave it at that.
      I would also speak up if he said the same thing about an 18 year old.

      Love this! 139
  • Nkechi May 6, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    @john , did you vote ? Most of these celebs feel to big to solicit for votes on social media. The hungry upcoming artist did.even davido solicited for his boys.

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • John May 6, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    There is no smoke without fire

    It was a well known secret.

    Ebiye just voiced his own out loud and he is right.

    on the other hand

    simi was one of the biggest winner and yet no said she slept with anyone because she truly deserved all of it. She worked hard for it unlike what is that her name

    oops ..I don forgot

    Love this! 23 Reply
    • Ese V May 6, 2018 at 10:37 pm

      You may not know Aramide or appreciate her music. Doesn’t mean she didn’t deserve it.

      But from your living room and with your smartphone and laptop, you know “open secrets” and smokes without fire. Pray tell, if you had all this knowledge and superpowers, why aren’t you a billionaire in dollars by now?

      Love this! 82
    • Smh May 7, 2018 at 12:15 pm

      You need mental help john but that is a known secret. “No smoke without fire” my ass, idiot. You are an idiot. So anybody can just wake up and make an allegation about the next person and it’s no smoke without fire ? You’re absolutely nuts but we’ve known that. Good for nothing street urchin. You and that foolish ebiye who’s career or lack thereof are dead and gone.

      Love this! 20
  • Lilo May 6, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    Unfunny morasocka. I stopped following his arse when it dawned on me that besides dancing. The fool doesn’t have any comedic material. Arrant nincompoop

    Love this! 50 Reply
  • BlueEyed May 7, 2018 at 7:32 am

    For starters I don’t even find him funny. But that whole nonsense comment just shows the kind of “boy “he is. Parents in the house, look at an example of how you should not raise your kids.

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • whocares May 7, 2018 at 10:25 am

    i literally gasped out loud when I read that! I can’t believe people still think such nonsense and he even had the guts to write it.. and he pledges to “control his words” in future. Note he didn’t pledge to change his sexist mindset; so in future, he will still keep on thinking the same bs, but just not share it in public is all.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • lols May 7, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    to all saying she didnt deserve to win, did you vote for the nominee who deserved to win?
    these things are not automatic and it is not by who you ‘think’ deserves to win,
    Votes count. I guess she was humble enough to solicit for votes.

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija