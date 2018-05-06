Comedian Ebiye apologises for “distasteful joke” about Aramide’s #Headies2018 Win

Aramide at the 2018 Headies on Saturday won the Best Alternative Song award for her song “Fun Mi Lowo Mi” featuring Sound Sultan and Koker.
Comedian Ebiye shared a photo on his Snapchat, of the singer accepting the award with the caption:
She can’t even believe it, lol she prolly f***ed for the award. #Headies
A screenshot of the comment soon circulated on social media and the comedian was put on blast.
The comedian, on his Instagram, has apologised, terming the comment as a “distasteful joke.” He wrote:
I made a distasteful joke about @aramidemusic last night at the headies. I am embarrassed by my comments and I am profusely sorry. Aramide is a hardworking artist who deserves every recognition she gets by merit. I sincerely apologize and pledge that such will not repeat itself again.
I pledge to control my words in the future as things said and written cannot be taken back. ❤️
Ebiye, I’m trying to control my fingers right now not to rain curses on you but I can’t. You are an extremely useless being for daring to write such about the artiste or anybody. How dare you? What useless apology is that? Is it enough to clean up the damage you caused.?
Who the hell do you think you are? Who you be set? What do you do for a living? Such allegation on social media in this time and age?????? Is it easy to make music? Do you even have good taste in music or anything at all? You are the lowest in the group of low lives. No poise at all.
Very uncouth guy. He’s not sorry. He’s just sorry he’s getting mad backlash.
I’ve never liked him anyway. Always acts like an overgrown baby
I really liked Ebiye and this, this just leaves a sour taste in my mouth
Stupid apology!!! He needs to have his head checked. He’s truly a lowlife without an atom of class and not fit to have any kind of relationship with a female. And he would organise a show in future and expect people to pay to watch him perform… Smh! I can’t even imagine what he ll do to people if God helps him and he has small money in future. Animal!!!
His manner of approach was wrong but I’m with ebiye on this matter, how could she have won against adekunle gold and Johnny drille?, headies have been known for rigging.. Mtcheeew
You and the Ebiye are both mad!
Iranu!
You can have your opinion about how other artistes deserved to win. That’s not what Ebiye said. Or implied.
You’re with Ebiye that she probably f*cked for it? Then sorry, you are as stupid as and despicable as he is.
Oi! this is the forum to discuss who should have won, this is where you chastise an individual or in our case a fellow man for falsely slut shaming another human being. If you need to discuss who should have won, forward an email to the Organizers of the headies and FOH ! as for Ebiye calling him Scum is a disservice to actual scum everywhere!
Why would you even put such an allegation out about a married woman?!
Would it have been an ok allegation if she were single? #justAsking
No need to assess the situation based on whether the woman in question is married or single. Or a mother or a married lady waiting to have children.
What is bad is bad. Let’s leave it at that.
I would also speak up if he said the same thing about an 18 year old.
@john , did you vote ? Most of these celebs feel to big to solicit for votes on social media. The hungry upcoming artist did.even davido solicited for his boys.
There is no smoke without fire
It was a well known secret.
Ebiye just voiced his own out loud and he is right.
on the other hand
simi was one of the biggest winner and yet no said she slept with anyone because she truly deserved all of it. She worked hard for it unlike what is that her name
oops ..I don forgot
You may not know Aramide or appreciate her music. Doesn’t mean she didn’t deserve it.
But from your living room and with your smartphone and laptop, you know “open secrets” and smokes without fire. Pray tell, if you had all this knowledge and superpowers, why aren’t you a billionaire in dollars by now?
You need mental help john but that is a known secret. “No smoke without fire” my ass, idiot. You are an idiot. So anybody can just wake up and make an allegation about the next person and it’s no smoke without fire ? You’re absolutely nuts but we’ve known that. Good for nothing street urchin. You and that foolish ebiye who’s career or lack thereof are dead and gone.
Unfunny morasocka. I stopped following his arse when it dawned on me that besides dancing. The fool doesn’t have any comedic material. Arrant nincompoop
For starters I don’t even find him funny. But that whole nonsense comment just shows the kind of “boy “he is. Parents in the house, look at an example of how you should not raise your kids.
i literally gasped out loud when I read that! I can’t believe people still think such nonsense and he even had the guts to write it.. and he pledges to “control his words” in future. Note he didn’t pledge to change his sexist mindset; so in future, he will still keep on thinking the same bs, but just not share it in public is all.
to all saying she didnt deserve to win, did you vote for the nominee who deserved to win?
these things are not automatic and it is not by who you ‘think’ deserves to win,
Votes count. I guess she was humble enough to solicit for votes.