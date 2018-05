Nigerian afrobeat legend Femi Kuti who recently released his 10th studio album titled One People One World, has taken the masterpiece on tour holding a One People One World concert in London yesterday. Present at the venue include his sister Yeni Kuti as well as his son Omorinmade.

See photos below:

He also shared a video on his Instagram page:

Thank u london ❤️🤗💯#onepeopleoneworld A post shared by Femi Anikulapo-Kuti (@femiakuti) on May 30, 2018 at 4:16pm PDT

Photo Credit: @yenikuti/@femiakuti