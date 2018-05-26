BellaNaija

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade are having some fun in the sun on Baecation😍!

26.05.2018 at By 4 Comments

Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade are on vacation and making us envious.

Dwyane Wade planned the romantic getaway as a surprise for Gabrielle and they are having fun in the sun in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France, while stayed at the Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat.

Always stylish, Gabrielle showed off her figure in a neon green one-piece cut-out swimsuit while Dwyane was shirtless and hot.

 

Check on it!

4 Comments on Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade are having some fun in the sun on Baecation😍!
  • Pat May 26, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Figure on point. Women in their 40’s given younger women a run for their money.

    Love this! 9 Reply
    • Seriously May 26, 2018 at 7:39 pm

      I’m in my 20’s and I have to say these women in their 40’s are not playing. 40 is the new 20. I have a 45 yr old woman I hang out with sometimes and if she doesn’t say her age, you wouldn’t guess. And she knows how to have simple fun, she dresses well, and gives me a run for my money.

      Love this! 5
    • Pat May 26, 2018 at 9:50 pm

      @seriously we just have to step up our game so when we are in our 40’s we would look fly. I guess I will eat more healthier, sleep more at night, drink lots of fluids. We got each other we can do it😊🙌

      Love this! 3
  • mommypharma May 26, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    Nice, they look good together.

    mommypharma.wordpress.com

    Love this! 4 Reply
