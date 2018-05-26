Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade are having some fun in the sun on Baecation😍!

Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade are on vacation and making us envious.
Dwyane Wade planned the romantic getaway as a surprise for Gabrielle and they are having fun in the sun in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France, while stayed at the Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat.
Always stylish, Gabrielle showed off her figure in a neon green one-piece cut-out swimsuit while Dwyane was shirtless and hot.
Check on it!
Figure on point. Women in their 40’s given younger women a run for their money.
I’m in my 20’s and I have to say these women in their 40’s are not playing. 40 is the new 20. I have a 45 yr old woman I hang out with sometimes and if she doesn’t say her age, you wouldn’t guess. And she knows how to have simple fun, she dresses well, and gives me a run for my money.
@seriously we just have to step up our game so when we are in our 40’s we would look fly. I guess I will eat more healthier, sleep more at night, drink lots of fluids. We got each other we can do it😊🙌
Nice, they look good together.
