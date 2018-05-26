Tekno, Lola Rae & a Baby Photo…. Did the Couple just welcome their First Child Together?

In 2017 Tekno and Nigerian-born British singer Lola Rae sparked dating rumours which they confirmed in July.
Fast forward almost a year after, and it looks like the couple have welcomed their first child together.
Tekno posted a photo on Instagram today of himself holding the hands of a baby and he captioned with a lot of heart emojis and the name ‘Skye’.
He also posted a photo of Lola Rae with a charming caption saying “You are the strongest!!! I love you”… which his fans have interpreted as Lola Rae being the mother of his child.
What do you think BellaNaijarians?
If this is true then i need to go get me a baby. Every kid in town has got one.
This is very stupid of her, if I was as beautiful as she is I wouldn’t even let him smell my face talk more of having a child for him. Congratulations though every child is a gift from God.
ewo! see me see something!
I feel on a social level and in terms of achievements, Tekno is higher than Lola sha so what are you talking about exactly?
Would you prefer the baby daddy in suit and tie while still being irresponsible because you aren’t angry she got pregnant, you are angry because she got knocked up by Tekno!
Although I get your point, I would advice you to watch that attitude. I have an aunt who was very very beautiful and because of that turned everyone down left right and center. Unfortunately, that cost her, as she got to a stage she was now the one begging. Beauty FADES. Always remember that.
Count down the blessing first
Why are you asking us what we think? We go talk finish now you go delete am. Please take a seat BN.
Its baby mama season. Congrats Lola and Tekno, welcome to the world fresh pikin.
BN police can’t decide if they want traffic or if they want to control traffic. They are about to become Prime People Magazine. Hehe.
There’s an irreeperable shift in the family value system when stars who the younglins look up to inundate social media with all these wantonness.
When did it really become so cool to have kids outta wedlock, become baby mommas and dadas like its every celeb’s aspiration. Why have a couple of kids here and there if you will still commit to a spouse at the end of the day, why not just do it right?
why are you going work so hard, to give your kids the best you can and they end up looking up to nasty peeps?
Nigeria born British raised Ecuador bred yaddi yadda can we stop this please? So tacky. Who are they and what do they do? Should be enough info.
Anyway they look like they’ll make a cute baby. Congrats.
I cringed when i saw that too! So razz and reaching.
Congrats….babies everywhere. I want twins Lord. Fani Kayode just had triplets! Oh boy!
Again, to each their own!
But we are fast loosing what made us unique. Our close knit families. Children living and waking up with both parents. Our cousins across the ocean lost some of that due to slavery. Unfortunately, instead of us, who are privileged teaching them how it should be done, we are coping . VERY SAD!
Welcome to the world kiddo!
this indeed is so worrisome …i think its time for parents to have a sit down chat with their daughters
@omomo….as well as their frigg’n sons too… It takes two to “tango”..
Gift is from God beautiful or not merry me or not. Congratulations for new babies.