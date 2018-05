Heidi Klum and her boyfriend Tom Kaulitz have made their red carpet debut at the 2018 amfAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival, held at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Thursday (May 17) in Cap d’Antibes, France.

The 44-year-old supermodel and 28-year-old musician looked picture perfect together in their outfits.

Check on it!

Photo Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images