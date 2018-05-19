Journalist who recorded IG of Police Ibrahim Idris’ Viral Speech Video goes into Hiding

Aminu Nurudeen, the journalist who recorded and shared the video of Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris stumbling during a speech, has gone into hiding, Punch reports.

The video, as seen on Twitter, showed the IG of Police struggling to get through his speech, repeating the words “transmission” and “I mean” and apologising for it.

Nurudeen, who works with Voice of Liberty, had reportedly been invited by the police after the video went viral.

The IG had reportedly been embarrassed by the video and had ordered an investigation into its release.

The Kano State Police Command had reportedly issued a directive to journalists present at the event not to make the report Idris’ blunder.

Although people present at the event report the video to be the true nature of things, both the Nigeria Police Force and the presidency have claimed the video was doctored.