Kayode Fayemi wins Ekiti APC Primary Elections

Minister of Solid Minerals Kayode Fayemi has emerged as the representative for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ekiti State gubernatorial elections, The Cable reports.

A total of 33 aspirants had contested for the party’s ticket, including the state’s former governor Segun Oni.

Fayemi secured 941 votes out of a total of 2, 327 delegates who voted in the primaries.

Oni came closest to him, gathering 481 votes.

Fayemi, if elected, will be serving a second term in office, after his first between 2010 & 2014.