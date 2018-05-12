BellaNaija

Kayode Fayemi wins Ekiti APC Primary Elections

12.05.2018

Kayode Fayemi wins Ekiti APC Primary Elections | BellaNaijaMinister of Solid Minerals Kayode Fayemi has emerged as the representative for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ekiti State gubernatorial elections, The Cable reports.

A total of 33 aspirants had contested for the party’s ticket, including the state’s former governor Segun Oni.

Fayemi secured 941 votes out of a total of 2, 327 delegates who voted in the primaries.

Oni came closest to him, gathering 481 votes.

Fayemi, if elected, will be serving a second term in office, after his first between 2010 & 2014.

  • Anon May 13, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Why hasn’t he resigned as a Minister? Will he now campaign, lose and then go back to his day job as a Minister? Smart arse led by a not so smart arse.

  • Mamamia May 13, 2018 at 1:29 am

    Recycled…

  • Marian May 14, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    These people are crazy mehn!!!! So we just go dey recycle the same people with nothing to show for it.

