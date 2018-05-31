Kendrick Lamar attends Pulitzer Prize Luncheon at Columbia University

Multi-award winning rapper Kendrick Lamar was a guest at the Pulitzer Prize luncheon yesterday having been honored in the music category for his album, DAMN.

The luncheon was held at Columbia University. Also present at the luncheon was Mia Farrow whose son Ronan is being award with the Pulitzer Prize public service award for blowing the lid off Harvey Weinstein‘s sexual harassment story.

Watch the moment he arrives below:

2018 #Pulitzer Prize winner for Music @KendrickLamar being greeted by Pulitzer Administrator @DanaCanedy and her son as he arrived for the Pulitzer luncheon at @Columbia University. “Congratulations, we’re both making history this year,” said Canedy. pic.twitter.com/RrkmsshaJf — The Pulitzer Prizes (@PulitzerPrizes) May 30, 2018

Photo Credit: @PulitzerPrizes