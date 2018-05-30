BellaNaija

Kim Kardashian to visit Trump in White House

Kim Kardashian. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion)

Reality tv star Kim Kardashian will be visiting the White House on Monday to see the US President Donald Trump.

According to Vanity Fair, the beauty entrepreneur has been in talks with Trump’s in-law Jared Kushner for a while, and she’s finally visiting.

Kim will be visiting with her attorney, and they will discuss prison reform with Kushner, before they proceed to meet the president.

Kim is expected to request a pardon for Alice Johnson, a 62-year-old great-grandmother serving a life sentence without parole for a first-time drug offense.

Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion

