“God never stops blessing me” – Linda Ikeji addresses Celibacy & rumors of Sporting a Fake Baby Bump

Celebrity blogger Linda Ikeji has addressed comments concerning her pregnancy, celibacy, and claims that she’s wearing a prosthetic bump.
It’s been a topic of discussion since she announced her pregnancy, people talking about how she was an advocate for celibacy until marriage, and how she’s having a child outside wedlock.
Addressing the comments, Linda said she’s never advised girls to not have sex before marriage.
What she’s been an advocate for, she said, was for girls to not have sex for money, and to not sleep around.
She also discussed claims that she’s sporting a fake baby bump, asking if it was possible to pull that off in Nigeria.
She was only hiding her baby bump until her 2nd trimester, she continued.
She wrote:
(How to hide a baby bump 101. Suck belle in and wear a high waist…lol). So, a few friends have been calling me, asking me how I’m holding up with all the trolling on the internet since I announced my pregnancy. I kind of felt bad for them because they were worrying over something I wasn’t. I’ve been on the internet for nearly 12 years now, I’ve made money, I’ve met amazing people, I’ve written about folks and stepped on toes (mostly of course, unknowingly…lol). So when people troll me, that’s fine. It’s called Karma. Lol. Fortunately it doesn’t get to me. There’s nothing I haven’t been called on the internet, and it will never stop because this is where I plan to do business for the rest of my life! So we all are stuck together. I’m not going anywhere…lol.
So let’s address some issues…and the reason why I bother is for the young girls who look up to me. I owe you and will always speak to help you in anyway I can because I want you to shine and be the better version of yourself.
So number one, let’s talk about this celibacy issue. I preached it a lot of times but I have NEVER said do not have sex before marriage. Here’s what I have always said to young girls and I maintain it.
Never ever give your body to a man for money. You’re worth so much more than that. You’re beautiful beyond measure and there’s absolutely nothing a man can give you that you can’t give urself if you apply yourself, believe in yourself and work hard. Start now that you’re young, pursue your dreams, work hard till your hands are sore and ur mind is tired, never listen to anyone who tells you you’re not good enough or you’re wasting your time, and no matter how hard it gets, no matter how rough the road becomes, never give up on yourself or your dreams.
2. I’ve always also said & I maintain it; do not sleep around because your body is too precious & deserves respect. You deserve love & dignity. I’ve always said sex should only happen when you find yourself in a loving relationship, with someone you love & who loves you back. I was 100% celibate until I was ready to share my life with someone and I met the man of my dreams. (unfortunately, I can’t share him with the internet..lol)
Here’s the next thing I want to address. Most of the people who know me will tell you that I have a heart of gold and maybe that’s why God never stops blessing me. This woman (you know who…lol) has been trolling me for years and calling me all sorts of unprintable names which I have never responded to. But when she cried out for help last year, despite the abuses I’ve gotten from her, I sent money to her account. I harbor no hate for anyone, no matter what. And I swear I would have sent more money to her if people around me hadn’t stopped me. I just felt pity for her that she was languishing in prison and no one to help her. And not only did I send money (which I did privately and she made public), I called a few people I know to see what they could do to help bring her out of prison. No matter what, she is a woman, and I am all about women supporting women.
She wrote that I am wearing a prosthetic baby bump…lol. Like I could get away with that in Nigeria? And some folks actually believe it…lol. If I couldn’t have a child, I would proudly adopt. Proudly. I love children so much. But fortunately, God blessed me with a womb to carry my own child.
I was just hiding the baby bump until I got to my second trimester before letting you amazing people know. I could have continued hiding it to be honest but I just couldn’t keep calm…lol. I’ve had the easiest pregnancy with no swelling and no issues and I thank God.
Lastly, here’s something I want to say to everyone. I remember when I bought my house in Banana Island in 2015, many didn’t believe it. In fact one tweet said ‘If you believe that Linda Ikeji owns a home in Banana Island, I seriously doubt your higher institution certificate’. That’s how much they doubted God’s blessings…lol
Photo Credit: officiallindaikeji
Women hating on women (especially here on BN)….ma today?
Even Jesus was and still being hated on!
Keep shining and blessing others woman.
So you are now comparing Linda to Jesus. Are you okay? Just asking.
Yes I am..,and last ti.e I checked, it was and is still not a sin except humans (of course) want to make it one.
We are all children of God and we try to be like Jesus.
BLESSING them with what OLU?? With ADVICE on how to DISPLEASE GOD? Or is with MONEY gotten from a website that promotes ungodliness through “egg plant pictures and nudity and gossip”
YOU are the very one that HATES LINDA. You dont care about her rightstanding with God….you dont care about her eternity….and you certainly don’t care about JESUS.
May God find you right where you are, Amen.
o holy one. Keep yelling.
Remove the log(s) from wherever you hide them.
Follow follow will kill some people before HIV or cancer. How can a human being like you become your God. You know what the Bible says yet you follow someone else. I don’t hate Linda, don’t think she called herself born again so the laws that apply to her are different and that is the truth. I am simply talking to those who truly want to worship God in Spirit and in truth but have developed a low self esteem just because they are poor right now and have no faith. You better know what you stand for and who is watching you instead of becoming mumucious and being tossed around by every wind of doctrine. I am talking to inpressionable people who overlook sin just because of wealth and success. Those who forget what God told them just because they see someone doing something God told them not to do but yet prospering. Instead of spending time with their maker. They are always looking for whom to follow. They are still drinking milk when they should be eating meat. They are supposed to be teachers now, yet someone they should be teaching is teaching them.
congrats Linda once again
congrats once again Linda
It’s one thing to fornicate and know it’s sinful and thus repent and seek forgiveness from the Loving God almighty, but it is quite another to have no conscience of it being sin and thus do it with reckless abandon and then yet another level to encourage others to do the same this bordering on full scale perversion. So according to the reasoning of Ms Ikeji, if a lady or young man is in say five ‘loving relationships’ he or she can ‘hammer away’ in each of them but that isn’t sleeping around cos in each case it is a’loving relationship’. What a warped reasoning designed to promote promiscuity. The baby is always innocent of the sin of his or her parents. Equating the baby to the sin of the parents is perhaps one of the greatest deceptions of Satan. No congrats to you Linda but hope the baby arrives safe and sound.
Thank you for speaking the truth unashamedly. ❤
Wait. Should she come out to apologise to the world that she fornicated? Lol
How many times do you come out to the world to apologise that you lied or cussed or stole something?
What’s been done has been done. She never presented herself as a “spiritual leader” or holiness role model. It’s enough to know that she is an unmarried pregnant lady. Save yourself , assistant redeemer . people have different values. Make sure you don’t go to hell.
@Xo, she most certainly presented herself as a holiness model. Get your facts right
Well, Linda has a point and she’s entitled to live her own truth. She’s against promiscuity and encourages women to not sell their bodies for sex and give it away easily where they have countless body partners. Every dick and Harry but wait for that prince charming that’s worth it .
But we all know sin is sin. It doesn’t matter whether you had it in a “loving” relationship or one night stand.
I wish Linda all the best and most importantly a safe delivery. I admire her drive.
@ anonymous, may God help you. He who is without a sin cast the first stone.. Or whatever… 😡😡😡😡
So we won’t hear word again on this pregnancy? Issorait!
Congrats Linda, but is it really necessary to show off your bump to prove a point.
What do you mean? Have you forgotten she showed off the receipts for her fake Birkins? Sit tight fellas – ultrasound receipt is coming to a theater near you
Yes she can if she wants to. She’s shown off other things so what’s the big deal with a bump.
Plus in this world of social media, you need to respond to some ‘falses’ because a lot will run away with lies…that’s why Otedola and Danjuma now have Twitter handles. Tell your own truth abeg or people will believe lies about you. I remember what happened with Beyonce’s first child – people believed the rumors even though she quietly released a hour long video on HBO. Nobody told her before she released bump photos for her next pregnancy!
Yes, I am a man defending a woman …and I call out LIB’s b.s when she sells lies on her blog as well.
Tell your truth you say. When she was carrying rumors about other people and putting them under attack on her blog, she didn’t realize what goes around will come around, kwa?
Linda, admit you made a mistake instead of covering up. How can you say people should have sex in a loving relationship. What if a loving relationship now turns sour and breaks-up tomorrow, then you start another loving relationship again with another loving person, you would have lovingly slept with all the loving people around before you settle down for marriage.
I like Linda, but she would have quietly just admit she is pregnant and move on. Ppl fall into what they cant imagine sometimes, we are human but trying to cover up for sin is NO NO.
Convenient how the guy forgot to propose to her until ooooops, she is prggers.
for the 5th time congrats
Why did I find your comment funny?😂😂😂
Preach on sister. You’ve done well in Ieading our young teenagers to the wrong path.
I really am indifferent about Linda (it’s necessary to put this preamble before this is termed as “hating”),
but she’s really passed the age of seeking external validation, let alone from people who shouldn’t matter.
It’s why I’m so scared of SM. Everyone there likes to claim “hey I’m living my life the way I want, and if you don’t like it then screw you!” But deep down they know they like the external validation they get from likes and followers. I mean most people (including me which is why I don’t use SM) would.
The constant need to PSA things that you necessarily shouldn’t shows that we’re slaves to the likes and follows we get from SM.
Nonetheless, I wish you a safe delivery.
Linda ikeji, well done on all the good deeds you are doing BUT you talk waaay too much !! There are women who are richer than you, single too and doing more philanthropic work than you. Try and keep things classy. Just try.😘🤗
Naija People…. help this woman, Linda was clear, she does not require your validation for her to live her best life, which includes talking about herself and her actions how she deems fit. So for all you “over analyzing judgmental” people with pepper-body….Linda has a life… go get yours ! Jeez !!
If she doesn’t need our validation why is she hyperventilating all over the place? Truth is her fans a kinda disappointed cos this whole time they thought she was celibate, home girl was getting cassava. We non-fans don’t care cos we know she full of poop!
I can no longer access BN on my phone; it takes forever to load the page. If it ja ja loads, I can’t make a comment. O ga oh. Anyway, I had been wanting to say congrats to Linda Ikeji since she first announced her pregnancy. You are indeed blessed and you did well to wait till a good time to announce it. I nor know you like that, but you look very nice with your pregnancy plus you are a fine girl. Then I saw this one this morning. Girl, you owe no one anything. As long as you yourself know you are not carrying any fake pregnancy, who cares? It appears you’ve been mature over many issues over the years, I advise you to continue maintain that attitude. Don’t stoop down to anybody’s level. Continue to do you, pray, and when the baby is born, share the news with all of us. I wonder who the baby Daddy is…?!
@BN, where did you troway my comment?
@BN, e be laik say this your site don develop brain touch oh. All my posts no show and I nor efeen “love” other people’s posts successfully. Please check your internet ingine oh. As I said in my first post which has refused to publish, I can’t even load the stories to view from my phone.
Yeah Linda, have a taste of your medicine. That’s how people feel when you post lies about them and invade their privacy. Anyway, have a safe delivery.
i will seriously appreciate sis linda ikeji if she can be a great influence in my life and at the same time say congratulations to her.
You sound like you belong to Stella Dimoko Korkus, Kemi Filani or Linda Ikeji blog. Find ya way there !!
Linda, you are not the first to be rich neither will you be the last, you are not the first to carry a child neither will you be the last, so take a chill pill on giving yourself accolades on the above achievements.
Thank you for the fantastic example you are showing the young ladies that “look up” to you (your exaggerated opinion about yourself), but if you want to lead/live by example, do am finish.
Preaching from both sides of your mouth doesn’t hold water.
How do you advocate in part?
Don’t sleep for money but sleep for love and carry belle outside wedlock.
I empathize with those who “look up” to you.
My honest opinion of you with this ish you just pulled, is, you are simply a lousy, big mouthed, certified hypocrite.
i hate that we live in a world where people have to give such lengthy explanations to explain their private joy. she is a grown ass woman, admittedly in the public eye but so what? This is her first child and she has to go through all this stress and write epistles because people can’t mind their own damned business and they are full of negativity? kmft.
This is what she has “unknowingly…..lol” – in her own words, put other women through. She has consistently pushed out stories of pregnant and unmarried young women. Women (not celebrities, but private individuals) who were also going through their own beautiful pregnancy phase and her stories damaged the period for them. She made them fodder for every tom-dick and harry to debate about, to bash, to harass. Why?! Its just blogging right? That’s what gives her to right to bully other young women? Gives her the right to ruin other people’s lives? Gives her the right to call people out based on her own personal opinion? Since she has made tons of money from it, from her lens, it’s justified. Well, she should keep explaining, we don’t really care 🙂 🙂 🙂
@whocares, were you thinking at all when you were typing? Who publicised and brought public attention upon herself over her own pregnancy in the first place?? You dare to say that people are not minding their businesses?
Not every “blessing” is from God. That ungodly website you run is NOT blessed by GOD. Even the DEVIL knows how to bless his children.
Your child is innocent tthough.
“God and Jesus” ..it’s just a PHRASE to you,
You do not know God Linda….if you did you wouldn’t so fearlessly be misleading the masses and helping them serve the DEVIL.
According to you theres nothing wrong with sin as long as you’re “in love”.
I pray God forgives you….and finds you and restores you and uses you for His purpose. God can reach anyone…I know where He found me. May He, in His PATIENCE and MERCY find you too. AMEN!
Linda is doing the most as usual and I’m surprised that the baby is more worth publicizing than the man. Hehe. I ready worry for the guy
The guy should consider himself a donor this one that they are not proud to show or name him
Cos when ogbo kanu was only eyeing Laura they didn’t let us hear word. I worry for the him already.
No surprises here. Linda in my purview has always been a hypocrite. No matter how hard she tries to form classy enlightened independent thinker, at the core of her being is no-class having insecure ‘anomaly” who still feeds off of external validation to sleep well at night. The Linda we have all grown to know over the years would have flaunted a man if she had a stable relationship. I mean this heifer tells us the car she ordered that hasn’t arrived right? Just admit it that you had an Ooops Belle, the guy, due to pressure caved and proposed so you won’t be too ashamed. I don’t know who launches a bump before a wedding. I won’t be surprised if Sandra and Laura were asked to put up that fake congratulations just to make this all look disgraceful. If Linda had a man that wanted to marry her (Belle or no belle) we would have seen it in our timeline. Shior.
The reason she is extremely hated is because she brags and shows off every single time. Her sisters and family are worse. No one likes such a person.
Thanks dolapo. Well said
Osa, I don’t think so. I think it’s more for the gossipy thing. After all, how is she different from the other slay queens who brag for the ‘Gram? They are not disliked the way Linda is disliked.
@Anon, Linda brags brags brags. Not in a subtle manner. Slay queens will at least mask it with some inspirational quote in a picture or something like that. Why tell the world an unsolicited story of buying an unborn child a Bentley? Or some silly story of how she adores kids. Or whatever it is. She actually brings the hate on herself and it’s getting worse by the minute. She’s lucky its not yankee
Osa, so the finesse is what you think differentiates them right? IMO. the ones that do it with finesse + humble bragging annoy me more. She said she’s seen poverty, she’s come far away from it and she will continue to hype. She does not know better. What of the ones that know better and didn’t come from poverty yet they are hyping and bragging in full oju oro lari mode?
BTW, she looks cute with all the puffiness.
If I was the guy, I’d love lowkey too. People will dig up his past and present and future and then ruin the relationship. He will have exes that he broke up with and those ones will come to social media to start ranting.
I broke up with a girl because she was working in a firm and had a ‘close’ relationship with her married boss. Boss will call on weekends for meeting at ICM, drop her off at home and trips to Dubai. I just dropped out of the relationship scene and travelled out. I worked so hard and bought a Range Rover and posted a picture of me and bae in front of it on Facebook. That’s how Baby girl took our story to FIN and Rants HQ
Moral of my story: when exes see you in a loving relationship and you live a good life too, they would be on SM throwing stones. Linda doesn’t want that and I totally understand
Mehn, this Linda pregnancy is getting more popular than her blog sef. LOL. The matter don tire me, I have even run out of ‘congratulations’ at this point. I don’t understand the outrage, Linda won’t be the first babymama in Nigeria. If you live by what celebrities say, the fault is yours, how can you expect perfection from a mere human being?’ Baby Ikeji, please do and arrive abeg so you can get your mum busy. We need to move on to the next babymama, Chioma aka Assurance, I hope you are not the next person!
I firmly believe in God’s law on morality. Nevertheless, it’s not my place to judge another person who doesn’t believe in the same way of life i do especially when an innocent life is involved.
For all of you saying that Linda is talking too much, i hope you all know the reason Linda is coming out to talk is because Dr. Kemi has been all over instagram claiming that Linda’s pregnancy is fake. Even after this writeup by Linda, Dr. Kemi has been cursing her and her family, wishing evil on them and that they rot in jail which i find too disturbing. Check out Instablog9ja for more details
Already using the child’s head at second trimester
Girls look up to the likes of Beyonce, chimamanda…..Linda is some fake mofo