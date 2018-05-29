There’s going to be a “Maleficent 2” starring Chiwetel Ejiofor! Get the Scoop

Production has started for the sequel of 2014 Disney hit-movie Maleficent!

Walt Disney Studios announced the project with a photo of three chairs in a forest setup. The three chairs include the names of Angelina Jolie (Maleficent), Elle Fanning (Aurora), and Michelle Pfeiffer (Queen Ingrith).

#Maleficent2, starring Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, and Michelle Pfeiffer, is now in production. pic.twitter.com/08CQO3FApS — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) May 29, 2018

According to Deadline, the sequel picks up several years after Maleficent. Part 1 followed the events that drove Maleficent to curse baby Princess Aurora. Maleficent 2 continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen, as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.

The upcoming film directed by Joachim Rønning will also star Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, Robert Lindsay and Harris Dickinson.