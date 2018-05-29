BellaNaija

Kanayo O. Kanayo, Hilda Dokubo, Banky W, Rahama Sadau & TBoss star in “Up North” | B.T.S Photos

Kanayo O. Kanayo, Banky W, Michelle Dede, TBoss and Rahama Sadau have been revealed as some of the faces that will star in the forthcoming Anakle Films and Inkblot ProductionsUp North’

Up North is the coming of age story of a young rebellious heir whose NYSC year doesn’t go quite as planned. Shot in Lagos and Bauchi, the film explores love, friendship and family politics, all of which collide, creating memories to last a lifetime.

Tope Oshin is directing the film from a script by Naz Onuzo and Bunmi Ajakaiye anf he original story was by Editi Effiong.

Up North also features Hilda Dokubo, Akin Lewis and Ibrahim Onimisi-Suleiman.

See photos from the set below:

