MC Galaxy has a brief message for #BBNaija’s Miracle

Musician MC Galaxy during the just concluded Big Brother Naija was a fan of winner Miracle, asking that his fans vote for him.
The singer has shared on his Twitter a message to Miracle complaining that he did not reach out to E-Money, who the singer had apparently asked to help support Miracle.
MC Galaxy wrote that he’d asked E-Money to help, and he’s sent Miracle’s family close to N1 million.
See his tweets below:
Why didn’t you send a personal message to him via inbox?
If this guy dedicated half the energy he puts into stirring up social media drama, into his music, he could actually be a successful artiste. Na Wa!
Why is miracle acting diz way??? He should have Atleast pay him a visit to say thank you……Anyways i think he is been controlled by his small boy attitude……