MC Galaxy has a brief message for #BBNaija’s Miracle

Musician MC Galaxy during the just concluded Big Brother Naija was a fan of winner Miracle, asking that his fans vote for him.

The singer has shared on his Twitter a message to Miracle complaining that he did not reach out to E-Money, who the singer had apparently asked to help support Miracle.

MC Galaxy wrote that he’d asked E-Money to help, and he’s sent Miracle’s family close to N1 million.

See his tweets below: