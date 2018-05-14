BellaNaija

MC Galaxy has a brief message for #BBNaija’s Miracle

14.05.2018 at By 3 Comments

Musician MC Galaxy during the just concluded Big Brother Naija was a fan of winner Miracle, asking that his fans vote for him.

The singer has shared on his Twitter a message to Miracle complaining that he did not reach out to E-Money, who the singer had apparently asked to help support Miracle.

MC Galaxy wrote that he’d asked E-Money to help, and he’s sent Miracle’s family close to N1 million.

See his tweets below:

3 Comments on MC Galaxy has a brief message for #BBNaija’s Miracle
  • Uyai May 14, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    Why didn’t you send a personal message to him via inbox?

    Love this! 36 Reply
  • Chibaby May 14, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    If this guy dedicated half the energy he puts into stirring up social media drama, into his music, he could actually be a successful artiste. Na Wa!

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • Isabellayul May 14, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    Why is miracle acting diz way??? He should have Atleast pay him a visit to say thank you……Anyways i think he is been controlled by his small boy attitude……

    Love this! 10 Reply
