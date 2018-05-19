BellaNaija

Meghan Markle & Mom arrive at Hotel ahead of the #RoyalWedding

Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, have been photographed arriving at the hotel they’ll be staying in the night before the royal wedding.

The duo will be staying at the Cliveden House Hotel and when asked how she was feeling ahead of her big day, the bride to be said, “Wonderful, thank you!

Her future husband is staying at Coworth Park, a separate hotel.

See photos below:

Meghan Markle Meghan Markle Meghan Markle
Photo Credit: Steve Parsons – Pool / Getty Images
  • T-babes May 19, 2018 at 3:27 am

    A mother’s love never dies.All women we shall eat the fruit of our labour.Where is our daddy his absence has been covered by a flimsy excuse .

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Tee May 19, 2018 at 11:22 am

    As single mum to a daughter, single handedly raising her from age zero till date, trusting God for the grace to do more. This picture of Meghan and her mother gives me hope, that one day my daughter will make me proud. I am so so inspired !

    Love this! 44 Reply
  • Allwell May 19, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    Nice… they already look English!

    Love this! 8 Reply
