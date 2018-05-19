Meghan Markle & Mom arrive at Hotel ahead of the #RoyalWedding

Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, have been photographed arriving at the hotel they’ll be staying in the night before the royal wedding.
The duo will be staying at the Cliveden House Hotel and when asked how she was feeling ahead of her big day, the bride to be said, “Wonderful, thank you!“
Her future husband is staying at Coworth Park, a separate hotel.
See photos below:
A mother’s love never dies.All women we shall eat the fruit of our labour.Where is our daddy his absence has been covered by a flimsy excuse .
As single mum to a daughter, single handedly raising her from age zero till date, trusting God for the grace to do more. This picture of Meghan and her mother gives me hope, that one day my daughter will make me proud. I am so so inspired !
Nice… they already look English!