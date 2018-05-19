Meghan Markle & Mom arrive at Hotel ahead of the #RoyalWedding

Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, have been photographed arriving at the hotel they’ll be staying in the night before the royal wedding.

The duo will be staying at the Cliveden House Hotel and when asked how she was feeling ahead of her big day, the bride to be said, “Wonderful, thank you!“

Her future husband is staying at Coworth Park, a separate hotel.

See photos below:

Photo Credit: Steve Parsons – Pool / Getty Images