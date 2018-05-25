Michelle Obama reveals cover for Upcoming Memoir ‘Becoming’

Former first lady Michelle Obama on Thursday revealed the cover of her memoir titled Becoming, set to be released in November.

She shared the photo of her memoir on her Instagram page with the caption:

I’m thrilled to share with all of you the cover for BECOMING. The process of writing this book has been so personally meaningful and illuminating for me. As I prepare to share BECOMING this fall, I hope you’ll also think about your own story, and trust that it will help you become whoever you aspire to be. Your story is what you have, what you will always have. It is something to own. #BECOMING

The book will cover her childhood, her life as a working mother, and as the First Lady of the United States.