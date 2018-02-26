Michelle Obama announces release date for Memoir “Becoming”

Michelle Obama has announced her memoir titled “Becoming.”

Obama shared the news on her social media pages, linking to the book’s official website.

“Becoming” will be released on the November 13, 2018.

The book will cover her childhood, her life as a working mother, and as the First Lady of the United States.

Describing the book, she wrote: “Becoming is the deeply personal reckoning of a woman of soul and substance who has steadily defied expectations—and whose story inspires us to do the same.”

Writing BECOMING has been a deeply personal experience. It has allowed me, for the very first time, the space to honestly reflect on the unexpected trajectory of my life. In this book, I talk about my roots and how a little girl from the South Side of Chicago found her voice and developed the strength to use it to empower others. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can’t wait to share my story.

You can visit becomingmichelleobama.com to learn more about “Becoming.”

Photo Credit: michelleobama