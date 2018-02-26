BellaNaija

Michelle Obama announces release date for Memoir “Becoming”

26.02.2018

Michelle Obama has announced her memoir titled “Becoming.”

Obama shared the news on her social media pages, linking to the book’s official website.

“Becoming” will be released on the November 13, 2018.

The book will cover her childhood, her life as a working mother, and as the First Lady of the United States.

Describing the book, she wrote: “Becoming is the deeply personal reckoning of a woman of soul and substance who has steadily defied expectations—and whose story inspires us to do the same.”

Writing BECOMING has been a deeply personal experience. It has allowed me, for the very first time, the space to honestly reflect on the unexpected trajectory of my life. In this book, I talk about my roots and how a little girl from the South Side of Chicago found her voice and developed the strength to use it to empower others. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can’t wait to share my story.

You can visit becomingmichelleobama.com to learn more about “Becoming.”

  • GirlOnTop February 26, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Super excited for this.

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • daisy February 26, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    This is a book to read not that Toke”s becoming that is focused on a Man!!!!!!

    Love this! 41 Reply
    • bruno February 26, 2018 at 1:11 pm

      ur comment is unnecessary and I’m not even a toke fan. u should keep quite sometimes.

      Love this! 110
    • Ec February 26, 2018 at 2:13 pm

      daisy. You .ca choose to read both Toke and Michelle’s book. It will take nothing from you.

      Now stop with bashing other women!!!!

      Love this! 46
  • King bey February 26, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    Sister Daisy write your own book and leave Toke alone…your mumu has to stop…

    Love this! 53 Reply
    • Buki February 26, 2018 at 3:11 pm

      Her mumu really has to stop.

      Love this! 22
  • Mrs chidukane February 26, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    A must have for me.

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Na Wa February 26, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    I’m so glad Toke wrote hers before Michelle Obama because we know those evil minded people would have eaten her alive, saying she copied her.

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Bobosteke February 27, 2018 at 8:18 am

    “Unexpected trajectory of my life”. Now that’s interesting…

    Love this! 5 Reply
