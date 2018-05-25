Morgan Freeman apologises after Sexual Harassment Allegations

80-year-old actor Morgan Freeman has apologized after allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior were made against him.

16 women spoke to CNN, detailing events of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior they suffered while interacting with the actor.

Freeman, according to Variety, quickly issued a statement, apologizing for his actions. He said:

Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.

