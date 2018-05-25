BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Morgan Freeman apologises after Sexual Harassment Allegations

25.05.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Morgan Freeman apologises after Sexual Harassment Allegations | BellaNaija

Morgan Freeman. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine)

80-year-old actor Morgan Freeman has apologized after allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior were made against him.

16 women spoke to CNN, detailing events of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior they suffered while interacting with the actor.

Freeman, according to Variety, quickly issued a statement, apologizing for his actions. He said:

Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.

Photo Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija