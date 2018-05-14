“My tweets of Friday was not directed to a person” – Noble Igwe addresses Tweets on Internet Fraudsters

The internet had been thrown into a frenzy after Noble Igwe shared tweets on Friday condemning the acts of internet fraudsters. Several businesses in Lekki and Ikoyi, he said, were fronts for money laundering.

While some Nigerians had commended him for speaking out against fraud, others had criticised.

Noble Igwe has clarified that his tweets were not directed at a particular person, but a call to everyone to see how our society can be made to work better.

See his tweets below: