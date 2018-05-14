“My tweets of Friday was not directed to a person” – Noble Igwe addresses Tweets on Internet Fraudsters

The internet had been thrown into a frenzy after Noble Igwe shared tweets on Friday condemning the acts of internet fraudsters. Several businesses in Lekki and Ikoyi, he said, were fronts for money laundering.
While some Nigerians had commended him for speaking out against fraud, others had criticised.
Noble Igwe has clarified that his tweets were not directed at a particular person, but a call to everyone to see how our society can be made to work better.
See his tweets below:
Well said Noble….
I for one will also join in preaching this sermon.
All the bad behavior he mentioned are destroying our reputation around the world, we are the new breed, we can make a change by letting it start with us.
We need to understand that there is time for everything, we need to evaluate our prioriities. Money is not goal,,,Happiness and peace of mind should be.
May God guide us!
the world doesn’t care about Nigeria’s reputation,
they have been looking down on dark/brown/black skinned people before you were born and nothing can change it.
Noble Igwe has forgotten that all African countries are under indirect rule( meaning most corrupt politicians have foreign backing) and the world will do anything to ensure that there are foreign soldiers on African soil in the name of “peace corps” to fight t:er:rorism that they created.
Nigerian politicians have only their interests in mind..
To every young person WE ARE NOT IN THIS TOGETHER bcos WE ARE NOT NIGERIANS.
I want to see a better Ijaw nation, Bini nation, Yoruba nation, Igbo nation, Efik nation…
let everyone focus on developing their ethnic nations within the british location called nigeria.
Kiki, if you remove the IA from nigeria you’ll get niger if you add another G you’ll get the original nigger… the word nigeria is an insult and proves that it was named by racists… even the word ethiope is also a racial slur…
I don’t support fraud… but the “world” you are trying to seek validation from is not innocent either.
Dust stop blaming the white man for everything! Gosh! Serious hotep alert!
Jummy, if the whyte man ever leaves Africans alone then I would stop….
for now, I will keep improving myself and continue to blame them for the misfortunes of Africa and Africans…
Dust or whatever your name is,your opinion is simply dust just as your name.Doing the right thing isn’t seeking for validation from anyone.Reputation aside,fraud is simply wrong.
fraud is wrong, but my comment was about Nigerians trying to change a stereotype in order to be treated better by foreigners…
was it “right” when wh:yte people came in warships to rob,rape and turn Africans against each other.
was it “right” when whyte people used the f:ulanis to try and conquer west africans.
was it “right” when whyte people stole the Bini and Yoruba artifacts from SW Nigeria…
was it “right” when whyte people demonize African religion and have Africans worship a whyte man.
was it “right” when leopold mutilated, killed and enslaved the congolese.
was it “right” when indigenous south africans were segregated, shot by the dutch.
was it “right” when lagos island used to be mainly for whyte people..
was it “right” when whyte people claimed Nigerians were at one time killing twins when Nigerians already had indigenous names for twins long before the coming of whyte people..
doing the “right” thing has a different meaning to everyone…
Dust simply voiced his/her opinion. Everyone is entitled to his/hers. I dont think its seeking validation from anyone.
Dust you better speak your truth!