Offa Robbery: Police releases Photos of Suspects, sets N5m Bounty on them

Photos of armed men suspected to have invaded banks in Offa, Kwara State, have been released by the Nigeria Police, Premium Times reports.
The robbery, which took place April 5, saw dozens killed, with 5 banks raided and a huge amount of money carted off.
The police had earlier said it had arrested 20 suspects in connection to the crime. In a statement by the Force spokesperson ACP Jimoh Moshood, the police said “two Beretta Pistols, 20 Rounds of Live Ammunition, four cell phones and SIM cards belonging to victims, some of whom were killed during the attack,” were recovered from the suspects, adding that they are cooperating with the police in their investigation.
“Currently, some of the other gang leaders and principal suspects at large are being identified and their pictures obtained for further investigation,” Moshood said.
Releasing the photos of the suspects, the police announced that there is a N5million reward for anyone with information leading to their arrest, and that anyone with relevant information should report to any police station in the country, or call 08062080913, 08126285268, 08032365122, 07056792065, 08088450152.
Moshood has said the suspects have been placed on the Interpol wanted list.
See photos of the suspects below:
Photo Credit: Premium Times
May none of my generation have these kind of people. Look at their faces. God have mercy.
Chilling
Very chilling. Wicked people. May they not escape true justice.
See their faces like death! Not only did they rob they also went about shooting innocent people to death! Nemesis is not too far from them!
Definitely some people’s relatives right here..sociopathy is rife in Nigeria. They go home n build houses and no one questions the source. Worst part is the ring leaders with friends in politica will not be brought to book…only their minion foot soldiers will get the chop.
Hmmm give info to Naija police??? for 5m. You will be added on the wanted list, and arrested because naija police must chop that 5m. No be naija we dey. Abegiii
This kind of info should even be given to d police for free. These idiots, killed dozens of people, they made children fatherless and motherless. I pray and hope they are all caught and jailed for life without parole.
After how many weeks are these pictures being released? these kind of robberies have police connivance