She Did It! Regina Askia-Williams graduates from Nurse Practitioner Program at Wagner College

Former movie star and beauty queen Regina Askia-Williams has added another feather to her cap.
The Nigerian-born, American-based family nurse practitioner has just finished a new program at Wagner College and she graduated today.
Wagner College is a private, national liberal arts college in the New York City borough of Staten Island, New York, United States.
She shared photos from the ceremony with the caption “And today, it was a wrap at the Family Nurse Practitioner Program commencement ceremony . Yes kids, yes we did. We thank God for all his blessings, big and small.”
Check on it!
Congratulations.
I still can’t get why people,adults, post college graduations. Huny, aren’t you supposed to graduate?.
What’s so spectacular?
These days people graduate from medical school before 24 years. What’s the big deal?
Nigerians love noise and drama.
Pele Alhaja😊
@Nnenne adults post it because it is an achievement especially if you have taken time from chasing a career because you want to raise your kids. (Not Saying that’s her reason but offering an alternative perspective) ….. kids grow up and then you get back to a career. Hats off to Reginia Askia it is not easy getting back to school and study mode at that stage. Well done!!!!!!!!
Very negative comment. Different people choose to share their achievements differently. There is no bragging in the photos. These days it’s comfy to just criticise unecessarily. Being happy for others or ignoring the post sounds better.
@nnenne, I’m really hoping your comment was a brain fart. But just incase it wasn’t, people post things sometimes, not because they are comparing themselves with anyone or showing off to anyone, but simply because they are proud of a fait that they have accomplished.
Funny enough, I’m graduating next week and decide not to walk. Just send my diploma to me. maybe my post graduate will feel different and I will make a big deal out of my doctorate or J.D or I’m just not that type to make a big deal out of academic achievement. I think it’s more of the second one. I’m not sad or anything. I have other aspirations, dream that will make me feel accomplished.
However, I am always extremely proud of adults who go back to school after certain circumstances in their lives only because it’s not easy juggling and wearing the different hats. When you are in your 20’s your mindset and focus is totally different. After a certain age, life experiences you view school from a different perspective. And I ve read these adults do very well when they go back to school.
This is to say, congratulations to Ms Regina Askia. I’m proud of you. Nurses are underrated but they are the best
Girl,it is a big deal! No matter what age,celebrate your achievement.it is a big deal cos it is not easy especially when you got to combine work, family and school.At 24,you only got yourself to be responsible for and probably still getting money from mommy and daddy so then you are supposed to graduate but when you are at an older age and have other factors to be responsible for,girl it is not easy and it is a BIG DEAL when you can succeed in it all!
Afi private .
Nene why so negative? You seem like a hater and rain on a parade.
Education is ALWAYS an achievement NO matter how old you are. There are many people who might not have been opportuned or who life has happened to and see this and will hopefully be motivated to go back to pursue their dreams against all odds.
It’s even a bigger achievement to finish an advanced program when you have kids and a home to run at the same time.
Besides, when people want to celebrate you should throw in positive vibes of encouragement and not be such a grinch.
Many congrats Regina! I know she’s been through challenges but has overcome them. She’s still as beautiful as ever with those hazel eyes. Well done!
Thank you .Some people and their mentality.
Ageless beauty. Congratulations!
@nnenna I think its just to show you can achieve anything and everything age regardless. Some weren’t opportune to acquire education at early age hence adult education. Just set your mind to it and you can be called a Dr. even at 50
Even at 100,achievement is always a big deal.
@nnenne I meant
Well done, more blessings…
Congratulations!! Well done. NURSE PRACTITIONER IS NOT EASY…
Tell them my sister.