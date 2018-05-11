She Did It! Regina Askia-Williams graduates from Nurse Practitioner Program at Wagner College

Former movie star and beauty queen Regina Askia-Williams has added another feather to her cap.

The Nigerian-born, American-based family nurse practitioner has just finished a new program at Wagner College and she graduated today.

Wagner College is a private, national liberal arts college in the New York City borough of Staten Island, New York, United States.

She shared photos from the ceremony with the caption “And today, it was a wrap at the Family Nurse Practitioner Program commencement ceremony . Yes kids, yes we did. We thank God for all his blessings, big and small.”

