“Watching my journey humbled me” – Toke Makinwa on being featured on CNN African Voices | Watch the Episode Now on BN TV

Media personality Toke Makinwa was featured on CNN African Voices today as she talked about her brand and her journey so far.

Talking about the episode, Toke Makinwa wrote on Instagram:

Mama I made it 🙌🙌🙌. TM made it to CNN.

I remember sitting up in bed a couple of years ago watching African Voices on CNN, it was Tiwa Savage’s episode and I was intrigued just watching her talk about her craft, I won’t forget in a hurry, she was in a studio and I just kept thinking to myself, one day, one day CNN will interview me too and it will be ever so inspiring. God heard me, he has taken me on such a journey that words can’t explain. Thank you Jesus, thank you.

Watching my CNN African Voices feature brought tears to my eyes, seeing my parents pictures up on CNN made me feel tremendous joy as they left this earth before they could become, I hope they are proud of me🙏. Watching my journey humbled me, it’s easy for us to focus on what we haven’t achieved yet without taking stock and giving ourselves credit for how far we’ve come. To everyone out there with a dream, give yourself a break, work at your goals but be in the moment always. It may not look like much is happening but look back, you are not where you started. Stay thankful for your journey and always remember, someone is watching. Thank you @cnnafrica cc @cnn for putting Africa on the map, thank you for such a huge platform. If you missed it you can watch TM on CNN thru out the weekend and next week too. “We global”😂💥🥂