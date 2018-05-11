“Watching my journey humbled me” – Toke Makinwa on being featured on CNN African Voices | Watch the Episode Now on BN TV

Media personality Toke Makinwa was featured on CNN African Voices today as she talked about her brand and her journey so far.
Talking about the episode, Toke Makinwa wrote on Instagram:
Mama I made it 🙌🙌🙌. TM made it to CNN.
I remember sitting up in bed a couple of years ago watching African Voices on CNN, it was Tiwa Savage’s episode and I was intrigued just watching her talk about her craft, I won’t forget in a hurry, she was in a studio and I just kept thinking to myself, one day, one day CNN will interview me too and it will be ever so inspiring. God heard me, he has taken me on such a journey that words can’t explain. Thank you Jesus, thank you.
Watching my CNN African Voices feature brought tears to my eyes, seeing my parents pictures up on CNN made me feel tremendous joy as they left this earth before they could become, I hope they are proud of me🙏. Watching my journey humbled me, it’s easy for us to focus on what we haven’t achieved yet without taking stock and giving ourselves credit for how far we’ve come. To everyone out there with a dream, give yourself a break, work at your goals but be in the moment always. It may not look like much is happening but look back, you are not where you started. Stay thankful for your journey and always remember, someone is watching. Thank you @cnnafrica cc @cnn for putting Africa on the map, thank you for such a huge platform. If you missed it you can watch TM on CNN thru out the weekend and next week too. “We global”😂💥🥂
Watch the episode below.
Photo Credit: @Philippraheem
Nice one Toke!
Kudos Toke…..may God continue to bless and enlarge your territory.
This is beautiful Toke!!! Yass! We global.
Nice one Toke ! love it
Shine on baby girl.
CNN is a joke nowadays
Bad belle……….where have you appeared on
Dear John, please school us on why CNN is a joke these days,or is it simply because Toke Makinwa was featured?
So what is the reason for this comment?
Don’t hate, congratulate!
You are the joke bruv’. Baby girl gone Global. Kudos TokStaRR.
You are a bigger joke. Say what you want about Toke, that girl is a hustler. For that, congrats to her. You don’t need to agree with people’s line of success or what they did to get there but what I always respect is their faith and confidence. And that always resonates with me
Go on Toke.The sky is your starting point. Haters should go on and choke on their saliva!!!
Kudos toke….the sky is your limit
I can imagine your pride while watching this…congrats TM. But on a side note, your parents did not leave before they could become …like you said. They became, found love, perhaps faith, had a family, perhaps a purpose too, and for reasons best known to only God, concluded their earthly journey earlier than we all pray and hope for ……. But thank God for it all
For every person out there still chasing one, remember that Dreams do come true…
I dont know how toke haters will handle this
Drinking Hypo is an alternative. Hater [email protected] up there.
Big 👆
Great achievement to you… This serves as source of motivation others who are chasing what they believed in.. Remain blessed Toke
Congratulations to Toke Makinwa. Who says dreams don’t come true? They absolutely do especially when you don’t give up.
Shout out to all dreamers out there who are keeping it real with their dreams and aspirations. In our life time, our dreams will come true.
I thought it was last year tiwa did African voices? Congrats.
C’mon haters she deserves some accolade! Congrats Toke, your parents will be proud.
C’mon haters she deserves a Pat in the back.. You have done well Toke
Did not know her parents died when she was 8. Wawu that is traumatic.
One question I have, based on what she’s said about her early life, how did she get the British accent? Did she school in the UK?
@weezy and how this that a British accent?? 🙄
@weezy how is that a British accent?? 🙄
She is well spoken and eloquent.
Congratulations Toke!