Lupita Nyong’o shines bright in Prada at Chopard Secret Night during #Cannes2018

We missed Lupita Nyong’o at the 2018 Met Gala but we’re getting a lot of her at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Today the Hollywood star attended Chopard Secret Night during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes on May 11, 2018 in Cannes, France. She looked phenomenal.

With her love for the red carpet Lupita gave us a twirl in a stunning pink Prada gown at the Chopard event.

Check on it!

Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Chopard