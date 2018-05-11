BellaNaija

Lupita Nyong’o shines bright in Prada at Chopard Secret Night during #Cannes2018

11.05.2018

We missed Lupita Nyong’o at the 2018 Met Gala but we’re getting a lot of her at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Today the Hollywood star attended Chopard Secret Night during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes on May 11, 2018 in Cannes, France. She looked phenomenal.

With her love for the red carpet Lupita gave us a twirl in a stunning pink Prada gown at the Chopard event.

Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Chopard

  • Linda Balogun May 12, 2018 at 3:17 am

    She is so beautiful. My next stop at Zara is that gown for a kill 🙂 I personally make use of Bella naija and htps://www.evrytin.com for my news update. Evrytin filters out fake news and fraudulent information on the internet for you!

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Miracle Offorma May 12, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    She is beautiful Sha, but I noticed something which I will like to keep to myself only…

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • B May 12, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    This is a miss for me. Lupita is beautiful but she must learn to dress according to her body type as do we all.
    First: the eye make up was just weird
    The dress is beautiful but does not look good on a flat chested woman. End of story.

    Lupita learn to play on your strengths which include: your hourglass waist, toned arms, toned back, lovely legs, let’s see your beautiful face more by using minimal makeup.

    Pls fire your stylist.

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • nawa May 12, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    Monk🤔🤔
    Na which kind make up is this ?
    Me ayam not understanding

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Pat May 12, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    So predictable always low v-neck.

    Love this! 16 Reply
