BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Ghanaian Movie Star John Dumelo is Traditionally Marrying his Love Mawunya Today

12.05.2018 at By 3 Comments

One of our favourite Ghanaian actor John Dumelo is traditionally getting married to the love of his life Mawunya today. The beautiful couple has been in a relationship for a while but kept it private.

We are so excited!

Look out for more photos and videos by refreshing www.bellanaija.com/weddings and on Instagram @bellanaijaweddings

Credits
Groom-to-be @johndumelo1
Bride-to-be @missgeeonly
Photography @greystudiosgh
Makeup @nancyblaq

3 Comments on Ghanaian Movie Star John Dumelo is Traditionally Marrying his Love Mawunya Today
  • Della Russel May 12, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    Beautiful bride. Congratulations to them. God bless their union

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • nawa May 12, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    Beautiful Couple
    May God fill your home with happiness

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Temi Tope May 12, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    GOD BLESS THEM!! WITH LOVE, HAPPINESS AND GOOD COMMUNICATIONS.

    REMAIN BLESSED.

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija