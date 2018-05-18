BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

I am stating clearly via this medium that I am not running for office – Femi Otedola

18.05.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has debunked rumors of him running for office.

Using his official Twitter account, he shared that even though he is (and will always be) on the side of the masses, he is not running for office.

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija