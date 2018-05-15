Zainab Balogun signs deal as Brand Ambassador for De-Deon’s Syrup

Newlywed media personality Zainab Balogun has just shared that she has been signed as the Brand Ambassador for De-Deon’s Syrup, a product of Daily Need Group Pharmaceuticals.
She shared the news on her Instagram page.
See her post below:
When your week starts on a high!!💃🏽 I am sooo excited to finally share with you all that I am officially the Brand Ambassador of @dedeons syrup from Daily Need Group Pharmaceuticals. I stand here with 2 generations of this phenomenal family business that I can now call home❤️ – #Dedeons #DailyNeedGroup #PressDay #BrandAmbassador #Work #goodtimes #supplement #multivitamin #healthisbae
De-Deons quality has changed over time its now too watery. D De–Deons production of 2008 n 2009 was great