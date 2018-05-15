BellaNaija

Zainab Balogun signs deal as Brand Ambassador for De-Deon’s Syrup

15.05.2018

Newlywed media personality Zainab Balogun has just shared that she has been signed as the Brand Ambassador for De-Deon’s Syrup, a product of Daily Need Group Pharmaceuticals.

She shared the news on her Instagram page.

See her post below:

5 Comments on Zainab Balogun signs deal as Brand Ambassador for De-Deon’s Syrup
  • phenomenal woman May 15, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    dedeons works like magic..

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Ifeco Music May 16, 2018 at 12:56 am

    Congrats Dear, this one na star promotion

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • ProudNigerian May 16, 2018 at 4:24 am

    She’s so pretty 😍😍

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • uyai May 16, 2018 at 7:23 am

    she how she is glowing

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • stacy_kema May 16, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    De-Deons quality has changed over time its now too watery. D De–Deons production of 2008 n 2009 was great

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Post a comment

