American Bible Society asks Employees to Abstain from Sex outside Marriage or Resign

The American Bible Society – a non-profit that translates and distributes the Bible – has asked that its employees abstain permanently from sex outside marriage or resign.

The policy change, which was made in December but was made public by the Religion News Service, asks that employees “believe in and choose to pursue the God of the Bible.”

The policy states:

I will seek to refrain from sexual activity outside of the marriage covenant prescribed and exemplified in the Bible: “a man will leave his father and mother and unite with his wife, and the two will become one,” symbolizing the relationship between Christ and His Church (Matthew 19:5; Ephesians 5:31).

The carefully worded policy possibly means that LGBT employees too will be out, as the policy defines marriage strictly as between a man and his wife.

The society’s CEO Roy Peterson said the policy is a result of the non-profit’s belief that the staff is “made up of people with a deep and personal connection to the Bible will bring unity and clarity as we continue our third century of ministry.”

Photo Credit: Dreamstime