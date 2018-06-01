BellaNaija

Presidency Lists Achievements in the Last 3 Years

01.06.2018

The incumbent government at the federal level, assumed office May 29th, 2015, after winning the presidential election two months prior. Amidst criticism of the administration, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government is saying it has been “doing more with less” and investing in people and infrastructure in the last three years.

The presidency, via its Twitter page since Thursday, has been listing its major achievements in power, social services, health, agriculture and water, capacity building, and empowering SMEs as well as rural farmers across the country.

See below:

  • Oloye June 1, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    LMAO! Awon olodo..

    How has all these impacted the populace – the common people on the streets? The GDP has worsen: the prices of basic commodites have all gone up ..

    #ThisIsNigeria!

    Love this! 4 Reply
