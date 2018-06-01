Presidency Lists Achievements in the Last 3 Years

The incumbent government at the federal level, assumed office May 29th, 2015, after winning the presidential election two months prior. Amidst criticism of the administration, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government is saying it has been “doing more with less” and investing in people and infrastructure in the last three years.

The presidency, via its Twitter page since Thursday, has been listing its major achievements in power, social services, health, agriculture and water, capacity building, and empowering SMEs as well as rural farmers across the country.

See below:

Investing for the Future: The @nsia_nigeria has received cash inflows of $1.15 billion under the @MBuhari Administration: $250 million in 2016, $250 million in 2017 and $650 million in 2018. #DoingMoreWithLess #PMBAt3 pic.twitter.com/9807eHmFiD — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) May 31, 2018

Investing in Health: $20 million invested by @nsia_nigeria in 3 healthcare facilities (Lagos University Teaching Hospital; Aminu Kano University Teaching Hospital, Kano; Federal Medical Center, Umuahia), in March 2018, to develop world-class Cancer Treatment & Diagnostics Centers pic.twitter.com/0szBojqEWG — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) May 31, 2018

Investing in Power Supply: Solar Power for 20,000 rural households, under the 'Beyond the Grid' Programme. #GovtAtWorkNG #PMBAt3 pic.twitter.com/7cQARRDAqB — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) May 31, 2018

.@FMPWH's Distribution Expansion Programme (DEP), approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in February 2018, will help unlock and deliver 2,000 MW of available but idle/un-utilised power to consumers, by expanding distribution capacity. #IncrementalPower #PMBAt3 pic.twitter.com/ODVwRKrug2 — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) May 31, 2018

Investing in Power: 50 percent expansion in Transmission Capacity between 2015 and 2017, on account of completion of new and abandoned TCN projects.#IncrementalPower #PMBAt3 pic.twitter.com/KAQzGlXwM5 — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) May 31, 2018

Nigeria issued its first-ever #SukukBond in 2017, raising N100 billion for 25 major road projects across the six geopolitical zones of #Nigeria. Work is ongoing on all the projects. #PMBAt3 #GovtAtWorkNG pic.twitter.com/Kj3xA8as35 — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) May 31, 2018

Doing More With Less: 2014, Actual FG Spending:

Transport (N14 billion)

Agriculture & Water (N34 billion)

Power, Works & Housing (N106 billion) 2017

Transport (N127 billion)

Agriculture & Water (N130 billion)

Power, Works & Housing (N325 billion)#GovtAtWorkNG pic.twitter.com/4dTV5Rv9oN — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) May 31, 2018

.@AsoRock's 701 Billion Naira Payment Assurance Programme for the Power Sector seeks to resolve liquidity challenges in the sector by guaranteeing payments to GenCos and Gas Suppliers. #IncrementalPower #PMBAt3 pic.twitter.com/sdRQK3oBA8 — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) May 31, 2018

Doing More With Less: VP @ProfOsinbajo: "President @MBuhari insisted when we assumed office that we must ensure the completion of projects started but abandoned or uncompleted by previous governments before starting new ones."#PMBAt3 pic.twitter.com/NVXbmYnehr — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) May 31, 2018

Doing More With Less: VP @ProfOsinbajo: "Our problem in [Nigeria] is not in new ideas or starting projects, it is the lack of rigour and discipline to complete projects and to maintain them."#PMBAt3 #GovtAtWorkNG pic.twitter.com/VprbHnCfoY — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) May 31, 2018

8 new Rice Mills built in Nigeria, in the last 2 years. More than a billion dollars of new private sector investments in rice, sugar, wheat, fertilizer, animal feed, poultry, changing the face of our rural economy, & opening up opportunities for farmers.#PMBAt3 #GrowingWhatWeEat pic.twitter.com/qOnwbcULZt — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) June 1, 2018

14 Fertilizer Blending Plants revitalised under the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI):

– 11 in 2017, 3 so far in 2018.

– Another 3 due to come on-stream before the end of 2018 Find out more about the PFI here: https://t.co/P2sORERaYe#GrowingWhatWeEat #PMBAt3 pic.twitter.com/PsmuK543vC — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) June 1, 2018

The effect of the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP), Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI), and other agricultural interventions and programmes led by @FmardNg, is a substantial increase in Nigeria's Rice Paddy and Milled Rice production.#PMBAt3 #GrowingWhatWeEat pic.twitter.com/DbKaqfjccO — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) June 1, 2018

The Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP), a development finance initiative of @cenbank, & launched by President @MBuhari in Nov 2015, is one of the Administration's primary Agriculture interventions, targeted at supporting and enabling smallholder farmers across the country. #PMBAt3 pic.twitter.com/BkrVRYfpkr — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) June 1, 2018

The Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI) is a Public-Private Partnership implemented with the support of the Government of Morocco, and local partners represented by the Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN).https://t.co/P2sORERaYe#PMBAt3 pic.twitter.com/g9a5P6cqZV — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) June 1, 2018

.@AsoRock's Social Investment Programme @NSIP_NG is helping drive financial inclusion. The @marketmoni microcredit scheme has resulted in the opening of 349,000 new bank accounts / 'wallets', by beneficiaries and intending beneficiaries. #PMBAt3 #InvestingInPeople pic.twitter.com/R2GOjd0SyX — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) June 1, 2018

.@AsoRock's School Feeding Programme @NHGSFP is currently providing one meal a day to 8.2 million primary school pupils in 45,000 schools across 24 States. The Programme is helping raise school enrolment rates while at the same time tackling malnutrition and stunting. #PMBAt3 pic.twitter.com/dGOY9p3NFy — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) June 1, 2018

.@NSIP_NG is boosting local economies in multiple ways: More than 87,000 cooks employed across 24 States by @NHGSFP, in addition to the opportunities created for farmers supplying the eggs, beef and other food items required. #PMBAt3 #InvestingInPeople pic.twitter.com/hpEQHKyYLB — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) June 1, 2018

So far, we have more than 9 million direct beneficiaries of the 4 components of the Social Investment Programme @NSIP_NG: – @npower_ng

– @NHGSFP

– @marketmoni

– The Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) Scheme, which targets Nigeria's poorest and most vulnerable households#PMBAt3 pic.twitter.com/jlAloJhBu2 — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) June 1, 2018