Megamound is launching County Apartments & there’s an Open House Offer happening June 1st & 2nd

01.06.2018

Megamound Investments LimitedMegamound Investments Limited is launching it’s latest project ‘County Apartments’ this weekend at discounted rates, starting from N11m to N28m, you too can own a property in one of the choicest parts of Lagos;(Lekki), with flexible payment options! County Apartments is situated within the serene environment of the popular Lekky County Homes, Ikota-Lekki, Lagos, about 3 minutes drive from Chevron Drive.

Date: Friday, June 1st & Saturday, June 2nd, 2018
Time: 10.00 am
Venue: Lekky County Homes, Ikota-Lekki (3 minutes drive from Chevron before VGC).

Call 08189906622, 08189906644 and 08180006135 for more information and a special reservation.

County Apartment Brochure download: https://tinyurl.com/brochurelnk

Promotional Jingle: https://soundcloud.com/megamound-investment/county-apartments-launch-jingle

www.megamound.com

