Donald Trump says Summit with North Korea is back on

U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

A week after US President Donald Trump called off the historic summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, he has announced that it’s back on.

According to BBC, Trump made the revelation on Friday after receiving a letter from Kim hand-delivered by senior North Korean envoy, Kim Yong-chol, to the White House.

Trump, speaking to reporters about the letter, had said it was “very interesting,” but later revealed he hadn’t read it yet.

The summit will take place on June 12 as earlier planned, he said.

We’ll be meeting on June 12th in Singapore. It went very well.

We’re meeting with the chairman on June 12 and I think it’s probably going to be a very successful — ultimately a successful process

He dismissed the aggressive statements earlier received from North Korea, which he had given as a reason for the earlier cancellation, saying:

I think we’re over that, totally over that, and now we’re going to deal and we’re going to really start a process.

